Sam Darnold Net Worth: Exploring 49ers QB's wealth in 2023

Sam Darnold is the backup quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. The USC alum is a six-year veteran and the designated backup for 49ers' star Brock Purdy.

According to reports, Sam Darnold has an estimated net worth of $30 million. The former third-overall pick has played for three teams in his six-year career and was a starting quarterback on two sides.

How much has Sam Darnold earned in his NFL career?

According to Spotrac, Sam Darnold has earned $53,865,708 in his six-year NFL career. This puts Darnold on track to top the $100,000,000 mark by the end of his NFL career.

Darnold earned most of his NFL earnings during his stint with the New York Jets. Darnold played in New York for three years, earning a tidy $25,733,023 for his efforts.

However, things weren't working as both parties hoped, and the gunslinger was traded to the Carolina Panthers. During his two-year spell with the Panthers, Darnold earned $23,632,685.

Darnold joined the San Francisco 49ers on a short-term contract following his time in Carolina. He has earned $4,500,000 in his solitary season in San Francisco.

Sam Darnold's NFL timeline

Sam Darnold was a highly touted prospect coming out of USC. The Dana Point, California, native had a brilliant collegiate football career, and he was in the conversation of being the first overall pick. Eventually, Darnold was selected by the quarterback-needy New York Jets and promptly handed the key to their franchise.

Darnold played for the Jets for three seasons as their undisputed starter. During that time, Darnold compiled just one winning record and never took the Jets to the postseason.

He did earn two Jets records and the league record for being the youngest quarterback to post a passer rating higher than 110. Following the 2020 NFL season, the Jets decided to cut their losses and shipped Darnold over to Carolina to feature for the Panthers.

Darnold's first season in Carolina was similar to his time in New York. The former first-round pick compiled decent stats on a team with a losing record. Eventually, the Panthers missed the playoffs. By his second season in Carolina, it was already crystal clear that the experiment wouldn't work.

Darnold has since taken his talents to San Francisco, where he backs up 2023 MVP front-runner Brock Purdy. This is the first time in his NFL career that Darnold has been an undisputed backup. However, at this stage, the USC alum is content with rehabbing his career under an offensive genius in Kyle Shanahan.

