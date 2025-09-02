Sam LaPorta or Travis Kelce: Which TE should I draft in fantasy football 2025?

Travis Kelce is entering a crossroads in 2025.
The Kansas City Chiefs' ten-time Pro Bowler has seen his output plummet over the last two years, going from 1,338 yards in 2022 to 984 in 2023, then just 823 in 2024. In the meantime, a new batch of dynamic tight ends has emerged during that same timespan.
One of them is Sam LaPorta, who had a monstrous debut in 2023. He shattered multiple records and helped the Detroit Lions clinch their division and reach the NFC Championship Game - both for the first time since the days of the legendary Barry Sanders.
Can Kelce regain his dominant form as he nears his late 30s? And what does this mean for his fantasy stock?
Travis Kelce's fantasy outlook in 2025
Sportskeeda predicts that Travis Kelce will continue to regress in 2025, as he sets new career-lows in receptions (62) and receiving yards (669). One factor behind it may be the Chiefs' plans to shift him from primary starter to rotation member who will mentor a young core bannered by Noah Gray.
Nevertheless, FantasyPros still expects experts to continue considering him a Top-10 tight end in the league. He is also expected to remain a Top 70 player overall.
Sam LaPorta's fantasy outlook in 2025
The Detroit Lions are entering a new-ish era in 2025.
Head coach Dan Campbell is still there, but he has lost his offensive and defensive coordinators, Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, to rebuilding teams in the Chicago Bears and New York Jets, respectively.
The former's successor John Morton gained praise last year for turning Bo Nix into a future franchise face for the Denver Broncos. Under the then-pass game coordinator, the then-rookie quarterback was very confident in finding his receivers, most notably Courtland Sutton.
Sportskeeda posits that he should be able to do the same with Jared Goff, and the benefits of the partnership will trickle down to other players like LaPorta, who is predicted to have an uptick in receptions (73) and receiving yards (819). That puts him at a Top-5 experts' average and an overall average draft position within the Top 60 according to FantasyPros.
Whom should I draft between Travis Kelce and Sam LaPorta in 2025 fantasy football?
There is no doubt about this - Kelce is on his way out of the league. This may very well be his final season as a football player, and his projected numbers in 2025 will only make it clearer to fantasy players who have not known already.
Meanwhile, LaPorta is on the rise - among a group of increasingly dynamic tight ends who can do it all: block for the run and/or pass, facilitate runs after the catch, and catch the ball. As the Lions look to reassert themselves as NFC contenders, he is among a slew of players to watch.
