San Francisco 49ers 2025 free agency tracker: Latest on Kyle Juszczyk, Luke Farrell and more

The San Francisco 49ers lost more players than they added during the first day of free agency (legal tampering) on Monday. Following reports that perennial Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk would be released prior to the start of the upcoming league season, a number of other 49ers players signed free-agency contracts with other teams.

Due to his range of abilities, Juszczyk has been a vital component of the Niners' offensive scheme since he joined the team in 2017. He will now be looking to sign with another team ahead of the 2025 season.

Several other players have reportedly accepted contract offers from other teams, including defensive end Talanoa Hufanga and linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who have both agreed to join the Denver Broncos.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward has agreed with the Indianapolis Colts. Offensive tackle Jaylon Moore and running back Elijah Mitchell have agreed with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Guard Aaron Banks has reportedly accepted a contract offer from the Green Bay Packers. Quarterback Joshua Dobbs has agreed to sign with the New England Patriots.

The new league year commences on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, at which point free-agent signings may be officially recognized.

The 49ers have experienced a difficult beginning to the offseason, highlighted by the significant trade of wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders. After an underwhelming 6-11 2024 season, it remains to be seen which big moves the team will make this offseason.

Let's examine the 49ers' current offseason moves in light of the numerous reports that the team is trying to control its spending this offseason.

San Francisco 49ers free agency tracker 2025

1) TE Luke Farrell (three-year, $20.25 million contract)

The San Francisco 49ers have signed tight end Luke Farrell to a three-year contract worth $20.325 million, according to Ian Rapoport on Monday. The Ohio State graduate is expected to be George Kittle's backup tight end in San Francisco.

Farrell had 36 receptions for 318 yards and no touchdowns during his first four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He showed that his blocking skills were more useful at Jacksonville than his pass-catching prowess.

San Francisco 49ers 2025 free agency re-signings

1) OL Ben Bartch (one-year, $1.34 million contract)

Last Monday, the San Francisco 49ers re-signed offensive lineman Ben Bartch, preventing him from entering free agency when the market opens on Wednesday. The one-year contract is reportedly worth about $1.34 million, which includes a basic salary of $1.17 million.

Bartch played for the Niners on a one-year contract in 2024 and was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He made three appearances for the team last season, starting twice.

2) DT Kevin Givens (one-year contract)

The Athletic reported on Monday that defensive lineman Kevin Givens has been re-signed by the San Francisco 49ers to a one-year contract. In his eight games (one start) in 2024, he recorded 11 tackles, 3.5 sacks and six quarterback hits.

Givens tore a pectoral muscle during the regular season and was placed on the injured reserve list after Week 13. He didn't play again after the injury.

Givens has played in 65 games (14 starts) throughout his six seasons in the NFL, recording 90 tackles, eight sacks and 18 QB hits.

3) RB Patrick Taylor (one-year contract)

Running back Patrick Taylor Jr. reportedly accepted a one-year contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday to rejoin the team for his second season.

Taylor made 13 appearances with one start last season and played both in offensive and on special teams. He finished with 39 carries for 183 yards and a touchdown while adding three receptions for 25 yards.

Taylor started his career with the Green Bay Packers in 2020. In his career, he has accumulated 104 rushes for 444 yards and two touchdowns to go with 17 catches for 94 yards.

