San Francisco 49ers 3-round mock draft: Updated projections after losing Kyle Juszczyk, Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga in free agency

The San Francisco 49ers will enter the 2025 NFL Draft without some of their stalwarts in recent years. Day 1 of this free agency period saw the Niners release Kyle Juszczyk, Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga, among others, with the latter two already agreeing deals to join the Denver Broncos for 2025.

As well as those names, the 49ers also lost CB Charvarius Ward, who joins the Colts, G Aaron Banks, who moves to the Packers, and T Jaylon Moore, who signs with the Chiefs.

San Francisco has lost plenty of star power already this offseason as it traded WR Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders. With many holes on their roster, the 2025 NFL Draft will be crucial for the organization.

The Niners hold the 11th overall pick, a second-rounder and two third-round picks, as one was gained from the 2020 Resolution JC-2A selection.

San Francisco 49ers mock draft for 3 rounds in 2025

Sportskeeda's NFL Mock Draft Simulator - San Francisco 49ers

#1 - Round 1, Pick 11: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

NFL: Jalon Walker at the Scouting Combine - Source: Imagn

After losing a plethora of defensive talent in free agency, the 49ers could do with replacing some of that during the upcoming draft.

Sportskeeda's NFL Mock Draft Simulator has them taking Georgia LB Jalon Walker with their first-round selection.

Touted as one of the best prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, the 49ers will be delighted should Walker fall into their laps at 11th overall. Walker would enter the building and be a Day 1 starter for a team that lost the likes of Dre Greenlaw and De'Vondre Campbell from its linebacker room.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 43: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

NFL: Nick Emmanwori at the NFL Combine - Source: Imagn

After losing All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga to the Denver Broncos in free agency, the Niners would love to be able to grab South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori with their second-round pick.

Emmanwori excelled at the NFL Combine after putting his athleticism on full display in front of scouts across the league. Some claim he'll be a first-round pick but he falls to San Francisco at #43 here.

Nick Emmanwori's NFL Combine scores (via NFL.com)

#3 - Round 3, Pick 75: Grey Zabel, OT, North Dakota State

NFL: Grey Zabel at the NFL Combine - Source: Imagn

The San Francisco 49ers lost both Aaron Banks and Jaylen Moore from their offensive line during the early stages of free agency. This is why grabbing a young lineman like Grey Zabel out of NDSU makes a lot of sense.

Zabel was named first-team All-MVFC in 2024 and was given a 90.4 PFF grade last year. Zabel has also lined up in every position across the offensive line during his collegiate career and was excellent at guard and center at the recent Senior Bowl.

#4 - Round 3, Pick 99: Alfred Collins, DE, Texas

NFL: Alfred Collins at the Scouting Combine - Source: Imagn

The 49ers released veteran Leonard Floyd this week, and having already lost Javon Hargrave from their defensive line they could do with beefing up the unit.

Should Texas DE Alfred Collins fall to them with their third-round compensatory pick, they shouldn't hesitate to draft him. Collins is a versatile defensive lineman who can line up anywhere across the line, which is something the 49ers will be drawn toward, given their recent injury woes.

