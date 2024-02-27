San Francisco 49ers 7-round Mock Draft: 49ers shore up to prevent Super Bowl loss hangover

It is a crucial offseason for the San Francisco 49ers. To avoid falling apart like other Super Bowl losers, they have to nail all of their draft picks. That is even more true when considering the sheer amount of impact free agents they have potentially leaving. Here's what they can do in the draft to offser that.

San Francisco 49ers 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Day 1

31st overall: Jer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

Widely considered the best interior defensive lineman in the draft, Jer'Zhan Newton out of Illinois is an absolute steal at 31 overall. He fits a team need, especially with Javon Kinlaw and Sebastian Joseph free agents. The San Francisco 49ers' front seven was vaunted last year and this is a way to make it even better.

San Francisco 49ers 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Day 2

63rd overall: Javion Cohen, G, Miami (FL)

The 49ers' offensive line, save for Trent Williams, was not overly stout last year. They need to get better there, which will do two things. It will help Brock Purdy continue to play well and it will help cement Christian McCaffrey as a perennial OPOY candidate. Thus, taking Javion Cohen out of Miami was an easy selection here.

94th overall: Will Shipley, RB, Clemson

Will Shipley slipped about 20 draft spots to be available here, so we took him. McCaffrey is an excellent, almost unparalleled running back in this league, but he's not without injury risk and he's not above needing a solid backup. Shipley is that, and could easily be a replacement down the line if CMC gets to be too expensive to keep.

San Francisco 49ers 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Day 3

115th overall: Curtis Jacobs, LB, Penn State

The Jacksonville Jaguars called for the 98th pick, offering 115 and 117 for it and 176. We were happy to make this deal in this NFL Mock Draft Simulator since the prospects available at 98 weren't ones we liked or needed all that much. At 115, Curtis Jacobs was the best player available. Pairing him with Dre Greenlaw (or using him while Greenlaw recovers from a torn Achilles in the Super Bowl) and Fred Warner is almost a cheat code.

125th overall: Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame

Even with Trent Williams, the tackle spots for the 49ers can be shored up. Blake Fisher from Notre Dame was our selection here so he can learn from arguably the best left tackle to ever do it and hopefully do a better job at keeping Purdy upright.

129th overall: Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State

The Buffalo Bills wanted the 117th pick, so they asked for it and 249 for 129 and 159. We moved down for Theo Johnson from Penn State. George Kittle is one of the best tight ends in the business, but he needs a reliable backup and Johnson provides that.

132nd overall: Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan

The 49ers need edge rushers, especially with Chase Young entering free agency. They used a third-round pick to trade for him, and they can replace him here with Marshawn Kneeland. That will save them a lot of money.

159th overall: Max Melton, CB, Rutgers

Cornerback is a position of need for the 49ers. Their secondary was the weakest part of the defense last year, so it needs an infusion of talent. Enter Max Melton, our pick at 159.

192nd overall: Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina

The San Francisco 49ers have benefitted from having a lot of weapons on offense. Brandon Aiyuk's future is up in the air, and he might not be keen on returning once his deal is up. Replacing him, or adding another pass-catcher to the roster, is why we traded picks 214 and 215 to the New Orleans Saints for Devontez Walker here.

237th overall: Jaheim Thomas, EDGE, Arkansas

With our final pick, we targeted EDGE rusher again since that's likely to be a big need for the 49ers when free agency ends. Thus, Jaheim Thomas from Arkansas was the pick.