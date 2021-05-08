San Francisco 49ers Draft picks 2021: Who did the 49ers pick? Full list of selections

In the 2021 NFL draft, the San Francisco 49ers used their future picks to trade up and make a move for one of the young quarterbacks. Many draft analysts had predicted they would take a different quarterback in their mock drafts, though.

Dreams are about to become reality.



🍿 #NFLDraft | 8 PM ET | ESPN 🍿 pic.twitter.com/mT6Hit14LK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 29, 2021

The San Francisco 49ers' selection shaped the draft pick of teams drafting at no. 4 overall, as there were many talented players in this year's draft class (Kyle Pitts and Ja’marr Chase, to name a few).

So how did the San Francisco 49ers draft go? Here’s a pick-by-pick look at all the players selected by the 49ers in this year's draft.

Complete list of players drafted by San Francisco 49ers in 2021 NFL draft

Round 1 No. 3 overall: QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State

Ladies and gentlemen, we got 'em. pic.twitter.com/SG1gNro0JV — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) April 30, 2021

It was not known whom Kyle Shannahan saw as the best quarterback to run his offense.

Many draft analysts tried to predict his choice. Most felt that Trey Lance could be a good fit along with Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. Mac Jones of Alabama was also seen as one of the candidates for this spot. The San Francisco 49ers eventually settled for Trey Lance.

Both general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan landed on the same choice, as it was concluded that Trey Lance had all the tools necessary to run the West Coast offense of Shanahan.

With Jimmy Garoppolo still with the San Francisco 49ers, Kyle Shanahan could help develop Trey Lance into his system. They could sit Trey Lance behind Garoppolo and have him learn the nuances of the Kyle Shanahan offense.

If Jimmy Garoppolo gets injured (which he has a history of), Trey Lance could come in and take over without affecting the efficacy of the offense.

Round 2 No. 48 overall: Aaron Banks, OG, Notre Dame

After drafting their future quarterback, the San Francisco 49ers bolstered their offensive line by signing Aaron Banks.

The 49ers were not as strong up front last season as they were in 2019, particularly on the interior.

Banks is a mammoth (6' 5", 325 pounds) guard who played on the left side at Notre Dame but tends to slide to the right, where the San Francisco 49ers desperately need help.

The 49ers haven't invested much in the right guard position over the last few years. But Banks’ early selection shows their confidence in his ability to step up and provide an upgrade to the starting unit right away.

Round 3, No. 88 overall, RB Trey Sermon, Ohio State

Sunday Sermon 🙏 pic.twitter.com/YTZDBBP8WK — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) May 1, 2021

Trey Sermon played at Ohio State University last year. Sermon didn’t have any monster campaign from a production standpoint in college, but he steadily produced across three years at Oklahoma and one at Ohio State.

In 45 games, he rushed 455 times and ripped off 6.5 yards per carry. His steady style should pair well with Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. in the San Francisco 49ers’ offense.

Round 3 No. 102 overall, CB Ambry Thomas, Michigan

Ambry Thomas is probably a slot corner in the NFL who could provide for the San Francisco 49ers in his rookie year while K’Waun Williams plays out his one-year contract.

The 49ers could try Thomas outside, as their depth there isn’t great. But if they have him beyond his rookie season, that could likely be as their starting nickel.

Round 5 No. 155 overall, OL Jaylon Moore, Western Michigan

The San Francisco 49ers didn’t move up to Round 4 and instead elected to hang out early in Round 5, where they scooped up Jaylon Moore.

He was a dominant left tackle as a three-year starter in college, but he could wind up moving inside and competing at right guard this year. He’s a touch undersized at 6' 4", 311 pounds, but his athleticism and success as a tackle in college indicate that he could succeed as a pro as well.

Round 5 No. 172 overall, CB Deommodore Lenoir, Oregon

The San Francisco 49ers went back to CB by tapping Deommoddore Lenoir, a 5' 10", 199 pound Oregon corner.

His well built and prowess in the position could serve him well as a pro, although he more than held his own outside in four years with the Ducks. If that works out, he could be the heir apparent to K’Waun Williams.

If he doesn’t work out well, he could be a solid contributor to their special team.

Round 5 No. 180 overall, Talanda Hufanga, USC

Talanda Hufanga is a monster around the line of scrimmage, where, at times, he looks more like a linebacker than a safety.

Coverage isn’t Hufanga’s strong suit, but he’s athletic enough to run with running backs and tight ends in coverage. He is also the first player with an injury problem that the San Francisco 49ers signed.

He could start as a special teams player and compete for a long-term starting role at strong safety.

Round 6, No. 194 overall, RB Eli Mitchell, Louisiana

"I'm sure our running back coaches harassed you throughout this whole thing and now you get to see them every day. So congrats." 😂@EliMitch15 gets the call from @JohnLynch49ers and #Kyle.#49ersDraft | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/arYOruCfRV — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) May 1, 2021

The San Francisco 49ers selected a second running back in the NFL draft for the first time since 1991.

Eli Mitchell is a big, fast player r who averaged 6.2 yards per carry in four years with Ragin’Cajuns. He scored 46 total touchdowns, including five through the air. Mitchell would add a ton of speed to the San Francisco 49ers’ backfield that’s getting an overhaul.