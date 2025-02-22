San Francisco 49ers draft picks 2025: Full list of Kyle Shanahan's team's selections after 6-11 season

Without a doubt, a variety of factors contributed to the San Francisco 49ers' terrible 2024 NFL season. The team concluded the season with seven losses in its last eight games after losing four of its first seven games. The Niners finished in the bottom of the NFC West with a 6-11 record.

But now is not the time to reflect on the difficulties of the previous season. The moment has come for coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch to look to the offseason to make adjustments that would restore the team's standing as a Super Bowl contender.

The 49ers will have an opportunity to significantly bolster their roster in about two and a half months during the NFL draft.

If the 49ers can secure another strong draft class, they will be in an advantageous position for a swift recovery next season. Having said that, let's take a look at where the team will pick players in the draft.

What rounds are the San Francisco 49ers' draft picks in 2025?

Following the confirmation of the draft order, we now know the exact spots at which the Niners will select players in the 2025 NFL draft.

Round 1, Pick 11 Round 2, Pick 43 Round 3, Pick 75 Round 3 (Compensatory) Round 4, Pick 112 Round 4 (Compensatory) Round 4 (Compensatory) Round 6, Pick 189 Round 7, Pick 228 (via Carolina Panthers) Round 7 (Compensatory)

The San Francisco 49ers are expected to get up to four compensatory picks from the NFL in the 2025 draft. They will receive the third-round compensatory pick for losing defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to the Houston Texans, who hired him as their head coach in 2024.

In addition, they are anticipated to pick in the seventh round with a comp pick for losing Ray-Ray McCloud and in the fourth round for the losses of Sam Darnold and Chase Young.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the 49ers will not have a fifth-round pick this season due to a penalty for an accounting mix-up with their payroll from last year.

Additionally, the Niners will get a seventh-round pick from the Carolina Panthers as part of the deal to trade for kicker Zane Gonzalez last offseason. They currently own every other pick they have in the 2025 NFL draft.

Who did the San Francisco 49ers select in the 2024 draft?

Below is a breakdown of the San Francisco 49ers' 2024 NFL draft picks:

Round 1 (No. 31 overall) — Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, Florida

Round 2 (No. 64 overall) - Cornerback Renardo Green, Florida State

Round 3 (No. 86 overall) - Offensive lineman Dominick Puni, Kansas

Round 4 (No. 124 overall) - Safety Malik Mustapha, Wake Forest

Round 4 (No. 129 overall) - Running back Isaac Guerendo, Louisville

Round 4 (No. 135 overall) - Wide receiver Jacob Cowing, Arizona

Round 6 (No. 215 overall) - Offensive lineman Jarrett Kingston, USC

Round 7 (No. 251 overall) - Linebacker Tatum Bethune, FSU

