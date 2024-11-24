San Francisco 49ers injury report Week 12: Latest on Brock Purdy, Nick Bosa, Trent Williams, and more

The San Francisco 49ers are 5-5 heading into their pivotal matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Week 12. They would remain in the running for the NFC West and return to playoff contention with a victory on Sunday.

Let's see below how the Niners are faring injury-wise ahead of the crucial NFC matchup.

49ers injury report for Week 12

For their Week 12 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, the San Francisco 49ers have ruled out six players, including quarterback Brock Purdy (right shoulder) and defensive end Nick Bosa (hip/oblique).

The team has also ruled out LB Tatum Bethune (knee), DT Kevin Givens (groin), WR Jacob Cowing (concussion) and CB Charvarius Ward (NIR) for the game.

Additionally, G Jon Feliciano (knee) and OT Trent Williams (ankle) have been designated questionable for the matchup.

Brock Purdy injury update

Brock Purdy was limited throughout Wednesday and Thursday's 49ers practices due to an injury to his right shoulder. Coach Kyle Shanahan remained optimistic that the third-year quarterback would play in Week 12 until he missed practice entirely on Friday.

Shanahan said following Friday's practice that Brandon Allen will start at quarterback for the team against the Packers in Week 12 in Purdy's place.

John Lynch, the team's general manager, spoke with the media on Friday, saying that Purdy's injury situation is “tenuous,” but they feel positive after his shoulder MRI.

Nick Bosa injury update

The oblique injury that Nick Bosa sustained late in last weekend's loss to the Seattle Seahawks was a fresh condition that had nothing to do with the hip issue he had been dealing with for the past few weeks.

Bosa was declared out on the final injury report on Friday after being unable to participate in any of the Niners' practice sessions this week due to the ailment.

Trent Williams injury update

Trent Williams was dealing with an ankle issue going into last weekend's game against the Seattle Seahawks, and it was unclear if he would be able to play. The veteran offensive tackle managed to play through the injury, though.

Williams' persistent ankle problem kept him from practicing this week as well. However, the Niners haven't ruled him out to play against the Packers on Sunday. Rather, the team designated him as questionable on their final injury report.

It looks like the 49ers will hold off on announcing Williams' status for the Week 12 game until around 90 minutes before kickoff when they announce the inactive for the game.

