San Francisco 49ers Schedule 2025: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

By Arnold
Modified May 14, 2025 22:14 GMT
The San Francisco 49ers had a rather disappointing 2024 season. Kyle Shanahan's team finished last in the NFC West with a 6-11 record.

It was an underwhelming follow-up after San Francisco made it to the Super Bowl last year. Nonetheless, the 49ers will aim to make a push for the playoffs to potentially reach the big game in the 2025 season.

On that note, here's a look at San Francisco's schedule for next season.

San Francisco 49ers schedule 2025 and opponents

The 49ers will begin their 2025 season with a trip to face the Seattle Seahawks. Here's all we know about San Francisco's schedule for next season:

  • Week 1: 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
  • Week 2: 49ers at New Orleans Saints
  • Week 3: 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals
  • Week 4: 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Week 5: 49ers at LA Rams (Thursday Night Football)
  • Week 6: TBD
  • Week 7: 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons (Sunday Night Football)
  • Week 8: TBD
  • Week 9: 49ers at New York Giants
  • Week 10: 49ers vs. LA Rams
  • Week 11: TBD
  • Week 12: 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers (Monday Night Football)
  • Week 13: TBD
  • Week 14: TBD
  • Week 15: 49ers vs. Tennessee Titans
  • Week 16: TBD
  • Week 17: 49ers vs. Chicago Bears (Sunday Night Football)
  • Week 18: 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks
San Francisco 49ers home schedule 2025

Here's a look at San Francisco's 2025 home schedule for the games that will be played at Levi's Stadium:

TBD

San Francisco 49ers away schedule 2025

Here are all the away games for the 49ers in 2025:

TBD

San Francisco 49ers 2025 season outlook

As things stand, quarterback Brock Purdy is expected to lead San Francisco's offense in 2025. The signal-caller has been in the spotlight amid a stall in contract extensions with the franchise. However, since Purdy still has one more year on his current deal, he will be the QB1 for the 49ers.

Superstar running back Christian McCaffrey had an injury-riddled 2024 season, playing in just four games. The 49ers will hope that their offensive weapon can return to his best next season after having an offseason to recover.

George Kittle inked a blockbuster extension with the 49ers this offseason. The tight end has been one of the most reliable players for the franchise ever since he was drafted in 2017, and is expected to play an integral role for the team's offense next season as well.

The 49ers used their early picks in the NFL draft to boost their defensive line. They took edge rusher Mykel Williams with the No. 11 pick, followed up with defensive tackle Alfred Collins in the second round.

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

