San Francisco 49ers Schedule 2025: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

The San Francisco 49ers had a rather disappointing 2024 season. Kyle Shanahan's team finished last in the NFC West with a 6-11 record.

Ad

It was an underwhelming follow-up after San Francisco made it to the Super Bowl last year. Nonetheless, the 49ers will aim to make a push for the playoffs to potentially reach the big game in the 2025 season.

On that note, here's a look at San Francisco's schedule for next season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

San Francisco 49ers schedule 2025 and opponents

The 49ers will begin their 2025 season with a trip to face the Seattle Seahawks. Here's all we know about San Francisco's schedule for next season:

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Week 1: 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

Week 2: 49ers at New Orleans Saints

Week 3: 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 4: 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 5: 49ers at LA Rams (Thursday Night Football)

Week 6: TBD

Week 7: 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons (Sunday Night Football)

Week 8: TBD

Week 9: 49ers at New York Giants

Week 10: 49ers vs. LA Rams

Week 11: TBD

Week 12: 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers (Monday Night Football)

Week 13: TBD

Week 14: TBD

Week 15: 49ers vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 16: TBD

Week 17: 49ers vs. Chicago Bears (Sunday Night Football)

Week 18: 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Ad

San Francisco 49ers home schedule 2025

Here's a look at San Francisco's 2025 home schedule for the games that will be played at Levi's Stadium:

TBD

San Francisco 49ers away schedule 2025

Here are all the away games for the 49ers in 2025:

TBD

San Francisco 49ers 2025 season outlook

As things stand, quarterback Brock Purdy is expected to lead San Francisco's offense in 2025. The signal-caller has been in the spotlight amid a stall in contract extensions with the franchise. However, since Purdy still has one more year on his current deal, he will be the QB1 for the 49ers.

Ad

Superstar running back Christian McCaffrey had an injury-riddled 2024 season, playing in just four games. The 49ers will hope that their offensive weapon can return to his best next season after having an offseason to recover.

George Kittle inked a blockbuster extension with the 49ers this offseason. The tight end has been one of the most reliable players for the franchise ever since he was drafted in 2017, and is expected to play an integral role for the team's offense next season as well.

The 49ers used their early picks in the NFL draft to boost their defensive line. They took edge rusher Mykel Williams with the No. 11 pick, followed up with defensive tackle Alfred Collins in the second round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.