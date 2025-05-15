San Francisco 49ers schedule 2025: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

The San Francisco 49ers roster will look extremely different in 2025. With WR Deebo Samuel and LB Dre Greenlaw just some of the many impactful players no longer with the franchise, the team appears to be in a midst of a retooling of sort.

The 49ers had a disappointing 2024 regular season, one that saw them finish with a record of 6-11 and last in the NFC West division. With crucial injuries to Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk on the offense, the 49ers never truly got going last year.

By means of the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor, let's take a look at the 49ers 2025 schedule in detail, and analyze a game-by-game projection as well.

San Francisco 49ers 2025 Schedule

Week 1 (September 7): at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 PM ET

Week 2 (September 14): at New Orleans Saints, 1 PM ET

Week 3 (September 21): vs. Arizona Cardinals at home, 4:25 PM ET

Week 4 (September 28): vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at home, 4:05 PM ET

Week 5 (October 2): at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 PM ET

Week 6 (October 12): at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 PM ET

Week 7 (October 19): vs. Atlanta Falcons at home, 8:20 PM ET

Week 8 (October 26): at Houston Texans, 1:00 PM ET

Week 9 (November 2): at New York Giants, 1:00 PM ET

Week 10 (November 9): vs. Los Angeles Rams at home, 4:25 PM ET

Week 11 (November 16): at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 PM ET

Week 12 (November 24): vs. Carolina Panthers at home, 8:15 PM ET

Week 13 (November 30): at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 PM ET

Week 14: BYE

Week 15 (December 14): vs. Tennessee Titans at home, 4:25 PM ET

Week 16 (December 22): at Indianapolis Colts, 8:15 PM ET

Week 17 (December 28): vs. Chicago Bears at home, 8:20 PM ET

Week 18 (TBD): vs. Seattle Seahawks at home, time TBD

San Francisco 49ers 2025: Game-by-Game Prediction

Week 1: 49ers at Seahawks

Prediction: 20-18

Week 2: 49ers at Saints

Prediction: 18-16

Week 3: 49ers vs. Cardinals

Prediction: 18-25

Week 4: 49ers vs. Jaguars

Prediction: 28-30

Week 5: 49ers at Rams

Prediction: 28-19

Week 6: 49ers at Buccaneers

Prediction: 17-15

Week 7: 49ers vs. Falcons

Prediction: 18-20

Week 8: 49ers at Texans

Prediction: 15-19

Week 9: 49ers at Giants

Prediction: 39-21

Week 10: 49ers vs. Rams

Prediction: 18-21

Week 11: 49ers at Cardinals

Prediction: 24-26

Week 12: 49ers vs. Panthers

Prediction: 26-17

Week 13: 49ers at Browns

Prediction: 24-17

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: 49ers vs. Titans

Prediction: 20-16

Week 16: 49ers at Colts

Prediction: 18-21

Week 17: 49ers vs. Bears

Prediction: 21-24

Week 18: 49ers vs. Seahawks

Prediction: 32-30

San Francisco 49ers' predicted 2025 regular-season record

Sportskeeda's Playoff Predictor projected that the 49ers would finish the regular season with a record of 9-8, something good enough for second place in the NFC West division.

According to this prediction, the 49ers would also qualify for the playoffs as the No. 6 seed in the NFC.

