San Francisco 49ers are showing the business side of the NFL with Jimmy Garoppolo

The situation between the San Francisco 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo is showing the business side of the NFL. John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan played the situation perfectly leading up to the press conference on Monday.

After trading up to No. 3 in the 2021 NFL Draft, the 49ers assured everyone that Garoppolo was a part of their plans for next season.

Trading Jimmy Garoppolo is a great business decision for the 49ers

Kyle Shanahan gave everything away when it comes to the so called "plan" that the 49ers have for the 2021 NFL Draft. Shanahan was asked a simple question that he could've given a generic answer to. Instead, he gave an answer that pointed all the signs to the 49ers trading Jimmy Garoppolo this off-season.

Kyle Shanahan was asked if Jimmy Garoppolo would be on the 49ers' roster on Sunday.



His answer 😳 pic.twitter.com/57IZHI0arw — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 26, 2021

Shanahan replied with, “I can’t guarantee that anybody in the world will be alive Sunday."

He could've replied with a generic answer but that was not to be the case.

John Lynch played it well after the 49ers traded up. He did what was best for the business.

With the NFL Draft being a day away, picks one, two, and three are almost finalised. Jacksonville is all in on Trevor Lawrence, the New York Jets are all in on Zach Wilson, and after the press conference the 49ers seem to be all in on Mac Jones. Which means Jimmy Garoppolo's time in San Francisco is all but over.

49ers making the bold decision to use a high 1st round pick in order to replace Jimmy Garoppolo with...Jimmy Garoppolo. https://t.co/y43PDA3zcV — AU_Propaganda (@AuPropaganda) April 27, 2021

It's now time to wait and see where Jimmy Garoppolo lands. The New England Patriots have been sniffing around waiting for the right time to make a move. However, they might have the chance to trade up and take Justin Fields.

The NFL is a business and at the end of the day NFL owners, general managers and head coaches have to make business decisions. Drafting Mac Jones, the most NFL-ready quarterback in this year's draft outside of Trevor Lawrence, is good for business. Trading Jimmy Garoppolo is also a great business move because of his history of injuries.

After the San Francisco 49ers trade Garoppolo, they should start the conversation off with this statement. "Jimmy, it's nothing personal. It's just a business decision to trade you." With the rumors heating up, it should be an interesting weekend in the NFL.