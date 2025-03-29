San Francisco 49ers Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2025 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Kyle Shanahan and Co.

The San Francisco 49ers had a season to forget in 2024. Leading up to the season, they were tipped to make a deep postseason run but ended up missing out on the playoffs entirely. Their injury issues and defensive woes were well documented all season long.

Ad

Next up for Kyle Shanahan's side is the 2025 NFL Draft. It's a great chance for the 49ers to pick up high upside rookies in their quest for perennial Super Bowl contention. Picking the right players could set them up for years.

With the draft less than a month away, the 49ers are set to host their yearly "Top 30" visit. Here we will look at the player(s) set to visit San Francisco in the lead up to the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

San Francisco 49ers Top 30 visits tracker

Harold Fannin, Tight End, Bowling Green Falcons

The San Francisco 49ers have a single scheduled Top 30 visit at the time of writing. The selected prospect is Falcons tight end Harold Fannin.

These are the 49ers' picks in this year's draft:

Round 1: No. 11 overall

Round 2: No. 43

Round 3: Nos. 75, 100 (Compensatory Pick)

Round 4: Nos. 113, 138 (Compensatory Pick)

Round 5: Nos. 147 (from the New Orleans Saints through the Washington Commanders), 160 (from the Minnesota Vikings)

Round 7: Nos. 227, 249 (Compensatory Pick), 252 (Compensatory Pick)

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Prospect to watch

Harold Fannin, Tight End, Bowling Green Falcons

The 2025 NFL Draft is filled with remarkably talented tight ends. This year's draft is a great time for teams looking for the TE of the present and future.

Harold Fannin is widely considered a top-three tight end in this year's draft, and for good reason. The Bowling Green product is a polished route runner and willing blocker.

Fannin's biggest strengths are his route running, stellar hands, positional versatility and big game mentality which let him thrive against reputable programs. However, his weaknesses are his size, limited play strength and the fact that he played in the MAC conference which is less renowned compared to the SEC.

The San Francisco 49ers could pick up Fannin on Day 2, and let him understudy George Kittle for the time being. The Bowling Green product could either replace Kittle on the long run or play alongside him in Kyle Shanahan's system.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.