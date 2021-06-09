San Francisco 49ers training camp 2021 dates, schedule, location, tickets & more

The San Francisco 49ers will soon be heading to training camp in anticipation of the 2021 NFL season. The San Francisco 49ers struggled last season, mainly due to lingering injuries across their entire roster.

Rookie quarterback Trey Lance has already been impressing through rookie camp and OTA's (Organized Team Activities). Meanwhile, there are still some rumors that Richard Sherman may make his return to the Bay Area before the start of the 2021 season.

With a healthy roster and some key additions to the offense and the defense, the San Francisco 49ers are looking to once again be competitive in the NFC West.

San Francisco 49ers Training Camp Information

When:

The San Francisco 49ers will report to training camp on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Training camp practices won't begin until Saturday, July 31, 2021.

In an effort to allow equal training camp time, the league has almost all of its NFL training camps beginning on the same date.

Where:

The San Francisco 49ers will hold training camp at their training facility, the SAP Performance Facility in Santa Clara, California. The SAP Performance Facility is located at 4949 Marie P. Debartolo Way, Santa Clara, California.

The last time that the San Francisco 49ers were able to play in front of their home fans was Sunday, January 19, 2020. The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game and won a trip to the Super Bowl.

The San Francisco 49ers plan to open some of their 2021 training camp practices up to their fans. The official schedule of the open practices has not yet been announced.

These open practices will take place at either the SAP Performance Facility or Levi's Stadium, or even both, according to the team. The fans in attendance will have to follow COVID-19 protocols and precautions to enter.

The San Francisco 49ers have announced that they are planning to have a full stadium of fans this upcoming season. That will most likely begin with the 49ers' two preseason games.

The first home preseason game will take place on Saturday, August 14, 2021 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Two weeks later, the San Francisco 49ers will host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

Fans can purchase tickets for the San Francisco 49ers preseason and regular season games, through the team's official website.

