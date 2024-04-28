San Francisco 49ers Undrafted Free Agents Signings Tracker After 2024 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers selected eight players in the 2024 NFL Draft, addressing both short- and long-term roster concerns.

Upon the conclusion of the draft, the 49ers focused on signing undrafted free agents. These players are the ones who were passed over by all the teams in the draft, despite their talent.

NFL teams have the option to sign these undrafted free agents to contracts following the draft, usually at low salaries.

Below is a list of the undrafted players the Niners have reportedly signed.

San Francisco 49ers 2024 Undrafted Free Agents Signings

Here is a list of San Francisco 49ers' undrafted free agent signings so far:

1) DL Evan Anderson, Florida Athletic

2) RB Cody Schrader, Missouri

3) TE Mason Pline, Furman

4) WR Terique Owens, Missouri State

5) C Drake Nugent, Michigan

6) OL Briason Mays, Southern Miss

8) S Jaylen Mahoney, Vanderbilt

9) QB Tanner Mordecai, Wisconsin

One notable player on this list is Terique Owens, son of Hall of Famer Terrell Owens. He worked out for the Niners during the team's local pro day and has now signed with the team as an undrafted free agent.

San Francisco 49ers 2024 NFL Draft picks: A recap

The Niners selected eight players during the 2024 NFL Draft: three on offense and five on defense. They were successful in adding players with potential that will help in the future and other players that should immediately fill roster gaps.

Some of the players the Niners selected are experienced college football players. The team also appeared to avoid players with a history of injuries by focusing on players who participated in an extensive number of games during their time in college.

Below is a full list of the players the 49ers selected in the draft:

First round (31st overall pick) wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, Florida Second round (64th Overall pick) cornerback Renardo Green, Florida State Third round (86th Overall pick) offensive lineman Dominick Puni, Kansas Fourth round (124th Overall pick): Safety Malik Mustapha, Wake Forest Fourth round (129th Overall pick) running back Isaac Guerendo, Louisville Fourth round (135th Overall pick) wide receiver Jacob Cowing, Arizona Sixth round (215th Overall pick) offensive lineman Jarrett Kingston, USC Seventh round (251st Overall pick) linebacker Tatum Bethune, FSU