San Francisco 49ers Week 8 injury report vs. Bengals: Latest on Brock Purdy, Deebo Samuel and more

The San Francisco 49ers are on a slump following their five-game winning streak to open the 2023 NFL season. After averaging 33.4 points per game from Weeks 1 to 5, they scored only 17 points each in their defeats to the Cleveland Browns and the Minnesota Vikings.

After dropping two road games, the Niners will return home to host the Cincinnati Bengals. Getting their key players back improve their chances of returning to the winning track. However, some are dealing with injuries, jeopardizing their availability for Week 8.

San Francisco 49ers Week 8 injury report

The 49ers listed six players on their injury report for Week 8. They gave Dre Greenlaw rest last Wednesday before participating in the team’s Thursday and Friday practices. Meanwhile, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles was a full participant all week, even when dealing with an ankle injury.

As for the offense, Deebo Samuel was already declared out due to a shoulder injury. Trent Williams remains questionable following an ankle injury, while Brock Purdy remains uncertain due to concussion protocol. Christian McCaffrey played in this week’s practices despite his injury on his oblique.

Deebo Samuel injury update

The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver will miss his second consecutive game due to a hairline shoulder fracture. He did not participate in any of the team’s practices for Week 8. Deebo Samuel suffered the injury during their Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns.

He was brought to the blue medical tent for treatment before getting ruled out for the rest of that game. With the 49ers having their bye in Week 9, Samuel will get an additional week of rest before they return to action in Week 10.

Trent Williams injury update

Offensive lineman Trent Williams missed the San Francisco 49ers’ Week 7 game against the Vikings due to an ankle injury. He did not participate in any of the team’s practices that week.

While Williams skipped all three Week 8 practices, he’s still listed as questionable. In a recent interview on KNBR’s Murph and Mac show, 49ers general manager John Lynch said about Williams:

“Trent's progressing well. Trent is a competitor of all competitors. And he had that ankle and was really gearing towards playing last week. He just couldn't get there."

"If Trent can play, he'll play. And today and the next couple of days will be big in terms of continuing that healing process so he can go function.”

If Williams misses his second consecutive game, Jaylon Moore will fill in at left tackle. Pro Football Focus gave Moore a 73.1 run-blocking grade against the Vikings.

Christian McCaffrey injury update

The All-Pro running back appeared in the San Francisco 49ers’ Week 7 injury report due to an oblique injury. However, Christian McCaffrey participated in all 53 offensive snaps against Minnesota despite participating in just one practice session.

A week later, he remains on the injury report for the same condition. This time, he was a full participant from Wednesday to Friday. That development should increase his playing odds against the Bengals, a team that surrenders 142.8 rushing yards per game.

Brock Purdy injury update

Quarterback Brock Purdy is progressing through concussion protocol after participating fully during the San Francisco 49ers’ Week 8 Friday practice. He’s trending in the right direction after missing practice two days ago.

However, Purdy has until Sunday to be cleared from the protocol. Until then, his availability remains questionable, giving Sam Darnold a chance to start. While the exact moment of Purdy’s concussion hasn’t been identified, he received a helmet-to-helmet hit from Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks.