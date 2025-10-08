Saquon Barkley or Cam Skattebo Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projection for RBs explored for Week 6

Week 6 of the 2025 fantasy football season kicks off with a Thursday Night Football showdown between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles. Saquon Barkley and Cam Skattebo are expected to be the featured running backs in this contest, making both of them potential lineup options. Here's which one is a better pick.

Ad

Saquon Barkley vs Cam Skattebo: Who should you start?

Barkley vs Skattebo

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Saquon Barkley fantasy outlook for Week 6

Ad

Trending

Saquon Barkley is currently rasnked as the overall RB9 in 2025 fantasy football. This would be excellent for most players, but it's disappointing for the defending Offensive Player of the Year. He finished as the overall RB1 in his first season with the Philadelphia Eagles last year.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

A matchup with the New York Giants, his former team, could be just what Barkley needs to get back on track. In one game against them last year he ranked as the weekly RB3 with 187 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. His managers have been waiti8ng for a major breakout and this could be the spot that he does it.

Ad

Cam Skattebo fantasy outlook for Week 6

Cam Skattebo has seemingly taken over the featured running back role for the New York Giants ahead of Tyrone Tracy Jr. While Tracy has missed their past two games with an injury, the rookie has responded by totaling 48 touches for 194 scrimmage yards.

Even in the two games prior to Tracy being ruled out, Skattebo was already on the rise by playing in more than 50% of the offensive snaps. It's unclear if Tracy will be available for Week 6 against the Eagles, but either way, Skattebo should be a solid lineup option in fantasy football.

Ad

Saquon Barkley or Cam Skattebo: Final verdict for Week 6 fantasy football

Barkley or Skattebo

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool recommends using Saquon Barkley in Week 6 fantasy football lineups over Cam Skattebo. His elite history as one of the best running backs in the NFL is one of the main reasons why he is the preferred pick, despite the rookie having a productive season.

Barkley holds a slight edge over Skattebo in their weekly projections as he is expected to score about two additional fantasy points in PPR formats. His expected involvement as a receiver contribute to his superior projections, though Skattebo is the one who is more likely to score a rushing touchdown this week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.