Saquon Barkley or Derrick Henry: Divisional round Fantasy Football RB Start em/Sit em advice

Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry have been the two best running backs in the 2024 NFL season. They have single-handedly, almost, re-established the importance of that position.

The Eagles, who looked defeated toward the end of last season, have been revitalized and finished with the second-overall spot in the NFC as Saquon Barkley rushed for over 2000 yards. Derrick Henry was not far behind as he topped 1,900 yards on the ground.

The Ravens, who finished first in the AFC last year, finished third in 2024. Therefore, they will play their game on the road against the Bills in the Divisional Round. Even then, they arguably look a better team than when they lost in the conference championship, with Lamar Jackson's tandem with his running back proving extremely difficult for opposing defenses. Their partnership will be crucial to winning away at Buffalo against a team led by the irrepressible Josh Allen.

Philadelphia finished 14-3 for the regular season and host the fourth-seeded Rams, who finished atop the NFC West with a 10-7 record. However, Los Angeles was impressive in their victory over the Vikings in the Wild Card round and cannot be underestimated.

The Eagles will need their running back firing on all cylinders to book their spot in the NFC Championship game. With so much riding on Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry, fantasy football managers have a decision to make.

Is Saquon Barkley a good pick in Divisional Round?

Saquon Barkley finished the regular season with 2,005 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, despite not playing in Week 18. He averaged a ridiculous 5.8 yards per carry on the ground. He continued his form in the Wild Card round win over the Packers, recording 119 yards, and would have had a touchdown if he had been a bit more selfish at the end.

That was his twelfth game with more than 100 rushing yards. One of those games came against the Rams in the regular season, where he recorded 255 yards on the ground and entered the endzone twice. It was his best performance of the year and fantasy football owners should definitely consider him as he lines up against Los Angeles again.

Is Derrick Henry a good pick in Divisional Round?

Derrick Henry ended the 2024 regular season with 1,921 rushing yards. While he was behind the Eagles' running back in total yardage, he eclipsed him with an even better average of 5.9 yards per attempt. His touchdown numbers were also higher, as he ran into the endzone 16 times.

He showed no signs of slowing down in the Wild Card round win over the Steelers, as he recorded 186 rushing yards and two touchdowns. It was his fourth straight game rushing more than 135 yards, showing he is coming into form at the right time.

This is bad news for the Bills, against whom he rushed for 199 yards in the regular season in a blowout 35-10 victory for Baltimore. He is, therefore, an enticing prospect for any fantasy football manager.

Whom should I start between Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry in Divisional Round?

With the two best running backs featuring in the Divisional Round against teams where they recorded their season-highest output, fantasy football managers could be unsure about whom to pick. Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer tool comes to our rescue in making that determination.

Saquon Barkley vs. Derrick Henry - Start 'Em Sit 'Em - 2024 NFL Season - Fantasy Football - Divisional Round - Sportskeeda Optimizer Tool Results

The tool tells us to go with Saquon Barkley. Based on the statistics we gave before, it makes sense the Eagles running back is expected to pick up more yards but Derrick Henry has more chances of scoring a touchdown. However, the difference comes from their receiving statistics, as the Ravens' star is expected to fall short of his compatriot's numbers there.

The last time Philadelphia faced Los Angeles, Saquon Barkley recorded 47 yards on four receptions. Derrick Henry had three catches for 10 yards against Buffalo for Baltimore. That could be the determining factor here.

