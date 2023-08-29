Saquon Barkley fantasy outlook: Is Giants RB a good pick in 2023?

Saquon Barkley has established himself as a fantasy running back star in the league and a key offensive piece of the New York Giants offense. Barkley enters the 2023 season as a player searching for a long-term deal, as he's playing under a one-year contract.

Some fans could see this as a deterrent, but this could be a year where the two-time Pro Bowler has a breakout season. Last season, Barkley ended up in the top five in rushing yards and the top 10 in touchdowns.

That level of productivity signals that Saquon Barkley is a viable option in fantasy football in 2023.

Saquon Barkley's 2023 Fantasy Outlook

It is very hard to find a flaw in Saquon Barkley being one of the better options moving forward in fantasy football this season. When healthy, few running backs can reach the level of production Barkley can.

The Giants' offense loved to run the ball in 2022, with 522 carries and 2,519 yards on the ground.

The 2023 season might be the same as quarterback Daniel Jones ran more than usual with 708 yards last season, fifth among quarterbacks.

This is important for Barkley because it means more opportunities to get carries. Moreover, it means the Giants' passing game isn't quite where it wants to be. In 2022, he tied for the team lead in receptions with 57 and fourth with 323 yards receiving.

Should the passing game struggle in 2023, expect the former Penn State star to be a target of Jones again. This adds more to his already high fantasy value.

Is Saquon Barkley a good pick in Fantasy Football this year?

The only trepidation for fantasy football owners is the running back's health. From the 2019 to 2021 seasons, he missed 21 games, 14 of which were due to an ACL tear in 2020. However, the 2022 season seemed to have silenced those health concerns.

Also, the depth chart behind Barkley only adds that the Giants are all-in on the 2018 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. Matt Brieda and Gary Brightwell combined for 361 yards and two touchdowns.

New York did take Eric Gray in the fifth round of this year's NFL draft, but it won't impact Barkley's numbers a great deal. Overall, Barkley is a no-brainer as a good pick for any fantasy team this season.

Where should you draft Saquon Barkley this year?

His current ADP has him as an RB5 and the 10th-best player overall in future fantasy drafts in terms of PPR this year. This means that Barkley could go in the first round but will be gone by the middle of the second round.

The current placement of Barkley aligns with him being an RB6 and 15th overall in 2022.

Four running backs ahead of him in fantasy are Christian McCaffrey, Austin Ekeler, rookie Bijan Robinson and Nick Chubb. Barkley's ADP is greater than Derrick Henry and Tony Pollard.

The Cleveland Browns could lean more into their passing game with a full season of Deshaun Watson, potentially impacting Chubb. Robinson has the upside to being RB1 and hasn't taken a single snap in the NFL.

Getting Barkley within the first two rounds of a fantasy draft allows you to get some talent at other skill positions. He is a tone-setter to build a solid fantasy roster around.

