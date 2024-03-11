Saquon Barkley free agency rumors: Eagles have 'real interest' in ex-Giants RB with Cowboys in the chase

Saquon Barkley is set to test free agency for the first time in his NFL career. The two-time Pro Bowler is one of the best running backs in a stacked RB market, and he has an array of suitors ahead of free agency.

According to ESPN, the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens and Chicago Bears are interested in Saquon Barkley's services. There is a consensus that Barkley's worth as a free agent is in the region of $10 million per year. Few running backs in today's market are that valuable.

Earlier, radio host and analyst Howard Eskin had reported that the Eagles have "real interest" in signing Barkley.

Saquon Barkley headlines the elite class of free-agent RBs in 2024

2024 running back free agent market is among the most stacked in recent history. Here's a look at five key running backs that could alter your franchise's fortunes:

#1. Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley has generated the most interest among free-agent running backs around the league. There's a reason for that, as the former New York star is a dynamic threat as both a pass catcher and a runner.

Barkley is a two-time Pro Bowler, and he did all of this while having one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL. Just imagine what he could do behind an average to excellent offensive line.

#2. Derrick Henry

"King Henry" is the most accomplished running back in the league, and he may be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame someday. However, despite Henry's track record of dominance, the Tennessee Titans have elected to part ways with the perennial Pro Bowler.

Whichever team signs him, Henry will be getting one of the most unstoppable threats in the NFL. He racked up 9,502 yards and 90 rushing touchdowns in eight seasons with the Titans and will be a problem on a half-decent offense.

#3. Josh Jacobs

The Las Vegas Raiders have decided to go in a different direction, and Josh Jacobs will be searching for a new home ahead of the 2024 NFL season. When fit, Jacobs is a top-five running back in the league, but lately, he has dealt with his fair share of injury issues.

Jacobs has rushed for 1,000 or more yards in three out of his five seasons in the league. He is also a threat in the passing game, having 197 receptions for 1,448 yards in his career thus far.

#4. Austin Ekeler

Austin Ekeler is a fantasy darling and arguably a better pass catcher than your favorite wide receiver. However, Ekeler has never rushed for over 1,000 yards in a season, and he's still awaiting his first Pro Bowl nod.

The Los Angeles Chargers have decided to take a different approach, and we can't fault coach Jim Harbaugh's decision. Ekeler could be an asset for a team that plays a similar style to the Chargers in the 2024 season.

#5. Tony Pollard

Tony Pollard went from being Ezekiel Elliott's backup for three seasons to usurping the modern Dallas legend and making the position his own. Pollard is fresh off back-to-back 1,000-plus yards seasons and could do the job on a rush-heavy offense.