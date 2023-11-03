Saquon Barkley injury update: Giants RB highlights issue ahead of Week 9 fantasy football

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley participated only in limited drills on Wednesday and Thursday as the club got ready to play the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9.

Barkley had a season-high 36 rushes in the Giants' Week 8 defeat to the New York Jets. This could indicate that the team simply gave the star RB a day rest because of his excessive workload. However, it could be significant as an ankle issue was reported as the cause of his limited involvement.

Saquon Barkley injury update

Barkley was back on the injury report Wednesday and he said that the high ankle sprain he had earlier might persist for the duration of the season. The player did, however, add that he is handling the injury well and doesn't consider it to be a serious issue. This might indicate that the RB is still likely to play Sunday.

Since returning from his ankle recovery in Week 6, Barkley has attempted 81 rushes, which is at least 25 more than the next closest running back in the league.

What happened to Saquon Barkley?

After missing three games due to an ankle injury early in the season, Saquon Barkley made a comeback in Week 6 just in time to play the Buffalo Bills.

It was thought that the running back aggravated his high-ankle sprain against the Jets in Week 8 when he was placed back on the injured list Wednesday.

Barkley should be able to play in Week 9 when the Giants take on the Raiders if he keeps up his workout schedule throughout the week.

When will Saquon Barkley return?

Although Saquon Barkley played only a limited role Wednesday and Thursday in practice, he is still expected to be available when the New York Giants take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9.

The running back, who missed three games due to a high-ankle sprain sustained in Week 2, has disclosed that his limited practice participation this week is just to prevent the injury from becoming worse.

This season, Barkley has amassed 412 running yards on 110 touches with one touchdown. In addition, he has 19 receptions for 87 yards on 25 targets.

