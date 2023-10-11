Saquon Barkley injury update: Latest on Giants RB for Fantasy Football Week 6

Saquon Barkley has been sorely missed by the New York Giants, with the star running back not playing in the previous three games and the team falling to a 1-4 record with plenty of offensive problems to go around.

While he's not the only solution for this team, having Barkley playing again would be a good help for the Giants and for any fantasy football managers who spent a first-round pick on him.

Saquon Barkley's injury update

This could be the week where Saquon Barkley finally returns to the field, as the New York Giants running back continues to struggle with an ankle injury suffered in Week 3 that kept him out of the previous three games.

He was able to practice ahead of the Week 4 game between the Giants and the Seattle Seahawks, but ultimately he was inactive again. He also did some on-field work previous to the Week 5 contest against the Miami Dolphins, but once again, he was unable to suit up for the game.

It's clear that he's recovering from the injury, but his official status will be unknown until Wednesday, when the practice week officially starts and the first injury report is released. If the progress will be enough for him to play, we'll only learn on Sunday.

What happened to Saquon Barkley?

In the most important season of his career, as he seeks a long-term contract extension, he has missed the past three games due to an ankle injury suffered in the game against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2.

Even though he has practiced in a limited capacity over the past two weeks, his ankle has not healed enough for him to come back. It's a day-to-day situation, but if he's not able to return against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football.

When will Saquon Barkley return?

Everyone - Daniel Jones, Brian Daboll, the fans, all the offensive players and Barkley himself - is hoping that his ankle is good to go in Week 6, when the Giants travel to Buffalo in a tough task to play the Bills.

If the running back is unable to suit up, then creating an upset will be tougher, as the Giants are a hot mess right now. Barkley is no guarantee of a win, but he certainly adds a better chance of an upset on Sunday.