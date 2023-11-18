Saquon Barkley injury update: Latest on Giants RB for Week 11 vs Commanders

With a long history of injuries, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has already missed three games this season due to an ankle injury. After missing three games earlier this season due to a high ankle sprain, the 26-year-old running back is still battling with the aftereffects.

Due to an ankle issue that has persisted throughout the season, Barkley was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Considering how vital he is to the team, it is unlikely that New York will bench him, but he might not have the same influence as usual on Sunday.

The player has additionally expressed his ambition to be available for the Giants' Week 11 game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field.

This season, Barkley has 139 rushes for 568 yards and one touchdown, as well as 23 catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns. This follows an offseason marred by failed contract talks and a rocky start to the season. This season, his 139 rushing attempts rank him seventh among running backs.

What happened to Saquon Barkley?

Following the Giants' victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2, Saquon Barkley disclosed that he had sprained his high ankle. He missed three games due to that injury, but it appears that the effects are still having an impact on him.

Barkley appeared to have strained his right ankle toward the end of last week's blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys, as he was seen having his ankle bandaged during that game.

During the week, Barkley stated in a news conference that his limited practice involvement this week is just a result of his ongoing recovery from the high-ankle sprain that sidelined him earlier in the season.

A high ankle sprain, which is generally caused by planting the foot on the ground before a quick outward twist of the foot, typically takes four to six weeks to fully heal.

When will Saquon Barkley return?

Saquon Barkley, the running back for the New York Giants, was limited during practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but he is not listed as injured.

Even though the running back seems to be still not fully recovered from the high-ankle sprain that sidelined him earlier in the season, he is still expected to play on Sunday in New York's Week 11 game against the Washington Commanders.