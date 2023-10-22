Saquon Barkley injury: What happened to Giants RB in Week 7 vs Commanders?

Just minutes into the first half of the Week 7 game against the Washington Commanders, Saquon Barkley exited with an injury. The star running back has suffered many injuries and even missed time earlier this season, and the injury bug may have bitten once again.

On a sideline run during the first quarter, Barkley was pushed out of bounds by defenders. He slid past the sideline and put his hand down the brace for impact. The star running back appears to have injured his arm doing just that.

He was being checked out by trainers on the sidelines after the play, nursing what appears to be a hurt arm. He was forced to leave the game, but the attention given to him by the medical staff does not indicate that they believe this to be a terribly serious injury.

What happened to Saquon Barkley?

The New York Giants want to be extremely cautious with their star running back. They are not expected to move him at the deadline this season. However, if he does get traded, the Giants need him healthy to do that. If he's not moved, then they need him healthy to spur their offense on.

It appears that for now, Barkley has dodged a bullet. It was not a serious injury, and the medical staff only briefly checked him out. They adjusted his arm sleeves and other equipment before sending him back out on the field.

Saquon Barkley has returned to the game

He was not out for very long, and he returned without much of an issue. At the time of writing, he had recorded seven carries for 36 yards. He had one catch for two yards as well.

Saquon Barkley's health has been the main issue with him since he was drafted in 2018. He had an ankle injury that kept him out for a few weeks this year, so any time he leaves it is worth noting. This time, he's fine and back in the game.