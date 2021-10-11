Watch: Saquon Barkley rolls ankle, carted off vs. Cowboys

Saquon Barkley suffered an injury in the first quarter of Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys. The injury happened on a play from where Barkley wasn't a rusher or receiver. When the injury happened, Barkley had two catches for nine yards. Barkley got his left ankle mixed up with Cowboys defender Jordan Lewis. Barkley's left ankle turned and twisted uncomfortably after stepping on Lewis's foot.

The injury was incredibly gruesome and was immediately noticed on social media after it happened. Saquon Barkley is coming off of a torn ACL from last season that he suffered in Week 2.

Saquon Barkley is the most dynamic player on the New York Giants offense and is a key part of their future. He had his best game of the season in Week 4 with six catches to go with 94 yards.

PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy Here is the video of Saquon Barkley injuring his ankle. He was carted to the locker roomPlease be okay 🙏 Here is the video of Saquon Barkley injuring his ankle. He was carted to the locker roomPlease be okay 🙏 https://t.co/g3E8Oc8NzU

Saquon Barkley went down in the first quarter when the Cowboys were winning 3-0. Barkley had two rushes for nine yards at the time of the injury. Immediately after he stepped on Lewis, Barkley hobbled off the field to the sidelines. He sat on the sidelines for a few minutes before being carted to the locker room a few minutes later.

Saquon Barkley's injury will likely cause him to miss time.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Saquon Barkley rolled his ankle on a Cowboys defensive player and was carted off into the locker room.He has been ruled out for the rest of the game, per @AdamSchefter Saquon Barkley rolled his ankle on a Cowboys defensive player and was carted off into the locker room.He has been ruled out for the rest of the game, per @AdamSchefter. https://t.co/1yRHyFTm4w

Cameras caught Saquon Barkley with his tape, sock and shoe off on the sidelines. Barkley's left ankle was immensely swollen after only a few minutes of being out. After Barkley was carted out, he was ruled questionable by the Giants. Minutes after he was questionable, the Giants ruled him out for the rest of the game.

The Giants running backs for the remainder of the game will be Devontae Booker and Gary Brightwell. Booker is a solid backup running back who averages four yards a rush throughout his career. The Cowboys' run defense will put up a good fight though. The Cowboys allow the sixth-lowest rushing yards per game in the NFL for 81 yards.

The Giants will have concerns going forward surrounding Saquon Barkley. Barkley will likely miss time due to the severity of his ankle sprain. The Giants face two of the best defenses in the NFL starting next week. They face the Los Angeles Rams and the Carolina Panthers. Without Barkley, the rest of the Giants season will be a lot harder.

