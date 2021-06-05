Sea Lions vs Generals Prediction & Match Preview - June 5 | Spring League 2021

The Generals head into their Week 5 matchup with the Sea Lions one game behind the Jousters for the South Division lead. If the Generals can pull off a victory against the Sea Lions, they'll still have a shot at making it to the Spring League championship game. The Generals will need help from other teams, but a win will keep their hopes alive.

The Sea Lions sit with a 1-3 record entering Week 5 against the Generals on Saturday. If the Sea Lions want to pull off a miracle and make a run to the Spring League championship game, they'll need to win on Saturday. The Sea Lions will also need a Blues win over the Jousters in Week 5.

Sea Lions vs. Generals: How to Watch | Spring League 2021

Date: June 5, 2021

Time: 3:00 PM EST

How to Watch: FOX

Sea Lions vs Generals: Head to Head | Spring League 2021

The Sea Lions and Generals will meet for the last time in 2021. Both teams are looking to stay alive for a shot at the Spring League championship game. The Sea Lions' only win of the season came against the Generals in Week 2.

Sea Lions vs. Generals: Team News | Spring League 2021

The Sea Lions offense has the number one running back in the Spring League through Week 4. LaDarius Galloway has rushed for 294 rushing yards to lead the Spring League.

The Sea Lions have given up 69 points through four games and have scored 46 points. They'll look to lean on their rushing attack to lead them to their second win against the Generals on Saturday.

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett leads the Generals into their Week 5 meeting with the Sea Lions. Mallett is ranked second in the Spring League in passing yards with 740 yards this season.

Generals have given up 67 points to their opponents, but have scored 69. The Generals are looking to inch closer to the Jousters to make the 2021 Spring League championship game trip.

Generals QB Ryan Mallett found a niche as a high school coach in Arkansas but when the phone rang with the opportunity to play in #TSL2021, he had to lace the cleats up one last time to see if he could get back to the NFL level again.@FOXSports feature: https://t.co/K3uSnex5B0 pic.twitter.com/ckuPY0zgU3 — The Spring League 🏈 (@TheSpringLeague) May 29, 2021

Sea Lions vs. Generals: Projected Starters | Spring League 2021

QB: Deandre Johnson

RB: LaDarius Galloway

WR: KaVontae Turpin, Cameron Echols-Luper, James Tyrrell

TE: Erik Swoope, Caleb Repp

QB: Ryan Mallett

RB: Chris James

WR: Devin Gray, Melvin Vaughn, Siaosi Mariner

TE: Sal Cannella, Raymond Epps

Sea Lions vs Generals: Prediction | Spring League 2021

The Generals have the more experienced quarterback in Ryan Mallett, but the Sea Lions have one of the best running backs in the Spring League in LaDarius Galloway. Both the Generals and Sea Lions are looking to stay in the race for the South Division. Ryan Mallett will make massive throws to lead the Generals to a victory over the Sea Lions on Saturday.

Prediction: Generals 24, Sea Lions 17

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava