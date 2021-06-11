Sea Lions vs Jousters prediction & match preview - June 12 | Spring League 2021

The 2021 Spring League doubleheader on Saturday will kick off with the Sea Lions and Jousters.

The Sea Lions are coming off a tough loss to the Generals in Week 5. They are currently bottom of the South Division with a 1-4 record. The goal will be to bounce back and end their season on a slightly positive note with an upset victory over the Jousters.

The Jousters are coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Blues during Week 5 of the Spring League season. They made a remarkable comeback against the Blues to take the lead, but the Blues connected on a Hail Mary as the clock wound down to defeat the Jousters. They now hold their hopes of playing in the Mega Bowl in their own hands.

Sea Lions vs. Jousters: How to watch | Spring League 2021

Date: June 12, 2021

Time: Noon EST

How to Watch: FOX

WEEK 6 SCHEDULE // SOUTH DIVISION



The South Division is primed for a wild Saturday!



Game 1#TSLSeaLions (1-4) vs #TSLJousters (3-2)

⏰ 12pm ET

📺 FOX



Game 2#TSLBlues (3-2) vs #TSLGenerals (3-2)

⏰ 8pm ET

📺 FS2



Schedule presented by @WynneTransport1 pic.twitter.com/1XNFyGjFrs — The Spring League 🏈 (@TheSpringLeague) June 11, 2021

Sea Lions vs. Jousters: Head-to-Head | Spring League 2021

Sea Lions

The Sea Lions and Jousters will meet for the final time during the 2021 Spring League season in Week 6. The Jousters played a great game against the Sea Lions in Week 3. The Sea Lions failed to get their offense going during their Week 3 game against the Jousters and lost 22-7.

Sea Lions vs. Jousters: Team news | Spring League 2021

Sea Lions

Sea Lions

The Sea Lions are entering their Week 6 game against the Jousters looking to play spoilers. Their defense has given up 108 total points to opposing offenses in 2021. The Sea Lions offense has scored a total of 73 points during the 2021 Spring League season. They're heading into this game against one of the top defenses in the league.

Jousters

Spring League

The Jousters are heading into their Week 6 matchup with the Sea Lions in a must-win situation. If the Jousters lose, they could miss out on the opportunity to play in the Mega Bowl. The Jousters offense has scored 101 points during the 2021 season. Their defense has been the team's strength, only giving up 58 total points to opposing offenses. The Jousters will need their defense to continue their success if they wish to play in the Mega Bowl.

With one week left to play in the #TSL2021 regular season, here’s how the divisions break down.



The #TSLLinemen and #TSLJousters control their own destinies but neither team has clinched heading into Week 6.



🎨: @AlmanzaStudioz pic.twitter.com/j59630Phyc — The Spring League 🏈 (@TheSpringLeague) June 7, 2021

Sea Lions vs. Jousters: Projected starters | Spring League 2021

Sea Lions

QB: Deandre Johnson

RB: LaDarius Galloway

WR: KaVontae Turpin, Cameron Echols-Luper, A.J. Greene

TE: Caleb Reep, Matthew Wilkerson

Jousters

QB: Drew Anderson

RB: Jordan Cronkrite

WR: Anthony Ratliff-Williams, CJ Worton, KJ Stepherson

TE: Dequan Hampton

Sea Lions vs. Jousters: Prediction | Spring League 2021

The Jousters know, heading into the game against the Sea Lions, that they need a victory. The Sea Lions will likely give the Jousters a challenging game in the first half. In the second half of the game, the Jousters' defense will hold the Sea Lions scoreless and lead their team to a win.

Prediction: Jousters 24, Sea Lions 17

