Seahawks fans slam Madden 24 over Tariq Woolen's rating as non-top-20 CB - “Kinda ridiculous” 

By Robert Gullo
Modified Jul 21, 2023 02:49 GMT
Tariq Woolen during Carolina Panthers v Seattle Seahawks

Last season, Seattle Seahawks rookie defensive back Tariq Woolen had one of the best seasons for any defensive back. Woolen was Seattle's fifth-round pick in 2022 as he was selected 153rd overall, but overperformed in his first season.

He was tied for the most interceptions last season with six and finished third in Defensive Rookie of the Year. He had 63 total tackles, one tackle for a loss, 16 pass deflections, and three fumble recoveries.

As a rookie this past season, Woolen only gave up 38 receptions and allowed a low passer rating of 70 when targeted.

Despite the impressive rookie season, Woolen was rated an 83 overall by Madden 24. He didn't even crack the top-20 for cornerback ratings in the game, despite his impressive rookie season.

NFL fans react to Tariq Woolen's low rating in Madden 24

NFL fans were shocked to find out that Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen received a low Madden rating. Many thought that he deserved a much higher rating.

Here's how fans reacted:

Comment by u/CloudN3in from discussion Top 10 corners in Madden
Comment by u/3elieveIt from discussion Top 10 corners in Madden
Comment by u/pentbuttrwhy from discussion Top 10 corners in Madden
Comment by u/chernobyler from discussion Top 10 corners in Madden
Comment by u/joshgiddy2024 from discussion Top 10 corners in Madden
Comment by u/Marsupial_Impressive from discussion Top 10 corners in Madden
Comment by u/Brilliant-Knee-1104 from discussion Top 10 corners in Madden
Comment by u/-Goku_Black- from discussion Top 10 corners in Madden

Like Tariq Woolen's rating, fans have been questioning a lot of the Madden ratings in Madden 24

Ezekiel Elliott during NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers
Ezekiel Elliott during NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

Tariq Woolen isn't the only one who received a bad rating in the Madden video game. Fans and the NFL media have been bashing the ratings all week for certain players being ranked too low and certain players being rated too high.

Ezekiel Elliott, who had the worst season of his career statistically last year, was rated higher than Patriots' running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who rushed for over 1,000 yards last season.

Rams' defensive tackle Aaron Donald received a 99 overall even while missing six games and recording just five sacks.

Some fans were outraged that free agent running back Dalvin Cook was rated higher than Jonathan Taylor and Austin Ekeler.

When Madden releases the rest of its ratings tomorrow (Friday, July 21), fans will certainly have more to complain about.

Edited by Windy Goodloe
Be the first one to comment
