DK Metcalf's ripped physique is loud in its own right. However, the wide receiver revealed that in a vocal sense, he was too loud in 2022, which led to issues. This year, he said that he would keep silent and lead by example. Here's how he put it on "Undisputed" earlier this week:

"I tried to do it too much last year, kind of tried to mimic too much of Bobby Wagner. I can't mimic them. ... I got caught up in trying to be too much of a vocal leader. I'm a leader by example. I go out there and I work hard, and if you're gonna follow me, you're gonna follow me. If you're not, you're gonna get left by the wayside.

"Toward the end of last year, I just shut up and just start playing football. This year, when I flew back to Seattle and started training with the rookies and started training with the team, that's all I did was just shut up and just start working and show people how I worked, and it just turned out way better for me this time than it did last year."

How many years has DK Metcalf been in the NFL?

The Seahawks wide receiver, by some estimations, is already approaching middle age in the league. Drafted in 2019 at the age of 22, he is now heading into his fifth season in the NFL at age 26. Many believe that wide receivers start to deteriorate after turning 30, so at least in terms of his youth, he's halfway done.

Metcalf has been consistently productive, earning at least 900 yards every season and at least 1,000 yards in half of his seasons. His best year came in 2020, when he totaled 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns. However, in terms of total receptions, his best season was in 2022, when he caught 90 passes.

While Metcalf has been consistently productive, in order to break into the top of the elite, he will need to find just one more gear in 2023. Will quarterback Geno Smith be able to get him there?

