The Cowboys are off to a 2-0 start in the 2023 season with wins over the Giants and the Jets. Dallas looked dominant in both games and their fanbase is already talking Super Bowl in September.

Richard Sherman, Super Bowl winner, spoke on the team's early success, noting to hold off on the championship parade. The former NFL defensive back commented on 'Undisputed' that the Cowboys needs to slow down talk of another Lombardi Trophy:

"Skip and the fans, are delusional. Like they've been in the desert for three months straight and they ain't got a good meal. And that's okay. Be delusional. That's what gets you through the day. I'm not saying they're overrated. If you talk about Skip's rating, they are world champion, that's a bit much."

Sherman won his Super Bowl as a member of the Seattle Seahawks in the 2013 season and played in another one the following season. To Sherman's point, Cowboys fan might be putting the cart before the horse based on their start this season.

In Week One, Dallas shut out the Giants by a score of 40-0 as it was team' biggest shutout win in franchise history.

The defense forced three turnovers in the game: two interceptions by quarterback Daniel Jones and a fumble by wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins. Jones was also sacked seven times in the blowout game.

Week Two saw them dominate against the Jets in the home opener, allowing just 10 points. Jets quarterback Zach Wilson threw three interceptions while running back Dalvin Cook lost a fumble. All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons sacked Wilson twice in the win.

Dallas has definitely played like a potential Super Bowl team but time will tell if they can keep up this pace.

Is the Dallas Cowboys the only undefeated team in the NFC East?

The NFC East is once again making the case as the best division in the NFL as three of the four are undefeated early one. Besides Dallas, the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders also sit atop the divisiom with a zero in the loss column.

The Cowboys won't face an NFC East opponent until Week 9 when they face the Eagles on the road. Philadelphia will face the Commanders in Week 4 at home. We'll how this division shakes out as it hasn't had a repeat winner in nearly two decades.

