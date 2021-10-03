Seahawks vs 49ers Prediction, Odds and Picks - October 3 | NFL 2021-22 Season 

The first big divisional clash in the NFC West is here! The 49ers and Seahawks meet in a massive game for both teams. The Niners and Seahawks tasted defeat last week, and with the Rams looking strong, they need a win in Week 3.

The Niners and Seahawks rivalry is one of the biggest in the NFL. The franchises have played physical, brutal and dramatic games against one another in big spots. Dropping a game against a divisional rival in the ultra-competitive NFC West is unfathomable for both teams. It will feel like a playoff game in Santa Clara.

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Match Details

Fixture - Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers | Week 4 of the 2021 NFL regular season

Date & Time - Sunday, 3 October 2021, 4:05 PM EST

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Betting Odds

Spreads

Seahawks: +3, -117

49ers: -3, -103

Moneyline

Seahawks: +128

49ers: -148

Totals

Seahawks: O 52 (-110)

49ers: U 52 (-110)

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Picks

As you'd imagine, the bookmakers can't separate these two teams. Matches between the Niners and the Seahawks are often incredibly close. The Seahawks are slightly favored, but the lines don't indicate great confidence. The 49ers match up well against the 'Hawks, and they are still a fantastic team despite losing to the Packers last weekend.

Seattle Seahawks @Seahawks



Check out which of these @NextGenStats powered by @awscloud could make the difference in Sunday's game against the 49ers. Let's take a look at the numbers. 📊



Check out which of these @NextGenStats powered by @awscloud could make the difference in Sunday's game against the 49ers. https://t.co/5N3C9TQxOH

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Key Injuries

The Seahawks have a multitude of injuries to contend with ahead of the game. Speedy wideout Dee Eskridge is still in concussion protocol, and he's taken no part in this week's practice. Integral offensive piece Tyler Lockett didn't practice on Thursday as he is nursing a hip injury. Lockett is Russell Wilson's go-to weapon, and if he misses out, it'd be a seismic blow for the 'Hawks offense. Tackle Brandon Shell looks set to miss out again. He's been MIA all week.

Star 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead had limited participation in Friday's practice. The team lists him as questionable. Kevin Givens and JaMycal Hasty are both ruled out, while Elijah Mitchell is doubtful. Run stuffing lineman Javon Kinlaw is questionable, as is Emmanuel Moseley.

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Head-to-Head

The Niners have 17 triumphs against the team from the Pacific North West. The Seahawks lead the series with 28 wins. Their last meeting was at the start of this year. Pete Carroll's team emerged victorious with a 26-23 final score.

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Prediction

This game could come down to the final moments. They are evenly matched, and they know each other's strengths and weaknesses. Head coaches Pete Carroll and Kyle Shanahan are susceptible to the odd-time blooper, which might haunt them in a tight game. Ultimately, the Seahawks might steal this one as their star player Russell Wilson might conjure up some magic. But it will be close.

