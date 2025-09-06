  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Seahawks vs. 49ers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1 | 2025 NFL season

Seahawks vs. 49ers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1 | 2025 NFL season

By Habib Timileyin
Published Sep 06, 2025 17:37 GMT
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers - Source: Imagn
Seahawks vs. 49ers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1 (Credits: IMAGN)

The San Francisco 49ers went 6-11 in 2024, just one year after playing in the Super Bowl, as a result of their devastating injury load. The team will try to regain its position as the NFC's dominant power in 2025, now that several of its key roster members are healthy and the team has strengthened during the offseason.

Ad

To show that they are contenders in the NFC this year, the Niners will need a strong performance in their opening game of the season on Sunday against NFC West rivals the Seattle Seahawks.

Here are the projected starting lineups for both sides ahead of the Sunday afternoon matchup.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers projected starting lineup for Week 1

Seattle Seahawks projected starting lineup

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
NFL: Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold - Source: Imagn
NFL: Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold - Source: Imagn

Below is a look at the Hawks’ projected offensive starters against the 49ers:

Ad
PositionStarter
QBSam Darnold
RBKenneth Walker III
WRJaxon Smith-Njigba
WRCooper Kupp
WRTory Horton
TEAJ Barner
FBRobbie Ouzts
LTCharles Cross
LGGrey Zabel
CJalen Sundell
RTAnthony Bradford
RGAbraham Lucas
Ad

Below is a look at the Seahawks’ projected defensive starters against the 49ers:

PositionStarter
LDEJarran Reed
NTByron Murphy II
RDELeonard Williams
LLBTyrice Knight
RLBErnest Jones IV
WLBDeMarcus Lawrence
SLBBoye Mafe
RCBJosh Jobe
LCBRiq Woolen
SCBDevon Witherspoon
SSCoby Bryant
FSJulian Love
Ad

Below is a look at the Seahawks’ projected special teams starters against the 49ers:

PositionStarter
PKJason Myers
PMichael Dickson
HMichael Dickson
PRTory Horton
KRGeorge Holani
LSChris Stoll
Ad

San Francisco 49ers projected starting lineup

NFL: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy - Source: Imagn
NFL: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy - Source: Imagn

Below is a look at the 49ers’ projected offensive starters against the Seahawks:

Ad
PositionStarter
QBBrock Purdy
RBChristian McCaffrey
WRJauan Jennings
WRRicky Pearsall
WRSkyy Moore
TEGeorge Kittle
FBKyle Juszczyk
LGBen Bartch
LTTrent Williams
C Jake Brendel
RGDominick Puni
RTColton McKivitz
Ad

Below is a look at the 49ers’ projected defensive starters against the Seahawks:

PositionStarter
LDEMykel Williams
RDENick Bosa
LDTKalia Davis
RDTJordan Elliott
WLBDee Winters
MLBFred Warner
SLBLuke Gifford
RCBDeommodore Lenoir
LCBRenardo Green
SCBUpton Stout
SSJi'Ayir Brown
FSJason Pinnock
Ad

Below is a look at the 49ers’ projected special teams starters against the Seahawks:

PositionStarter
PThomas Morstead
KJake Moody
LSJon Weeks
H Thomas Morstead
PRSkyy Moore
KRIsaac Guerendo
Ad

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers depth chart

Seattle Seahawks depth chart

Below is a look at the Seahawks’ projected offensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBSam Darnold
Drew LockJalen Milroe-
RBKenneth Walker IIIZach CharbonnetGeorge Holani-
WRJaxon Smith-NjigbaJake Bobo--
WRCooper KuppDareke Young--
WRTory HortonCody White--
TEAJ BarnerEric SaubertElijah ArroyoNick Kallerup
FBRobbie OuztsBrady Russell--
LGGrey ZabelJalen Sundell--
LTCharles CrossJosh JonesMason Richman-
C Jalen SundellOlu Olutimi--
RGAnthony BradfordJalen Sundell--
RTAbraham LucasJosh Jones--
Ad

Below is a look at the Seahawks’ projected defensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEJarran Reed---
NTByron Murphy IIJohnathan Hankins--
RDELeonard WilliamsMike Morris--
LLBTyrice KnightDrake Thomas--
RLBErnest Jones IVChazz Surratt--
WLBDeMarcus Lawrence Derick Hall--
SLBBoye MafeUchenna NwosuConnor O'Toole-
LCBJosh Jobe Derion Kendrick--
RCBRiq WoolenNehemiah Pritchett--
SCBDevon Witherspoon ---
SSCoby BryantTy Okada --
FSJulian Love Nick Emmanwori
AJ Finley-
Ad

Below is a look at the Seahawks’ projected special teams depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKJason Myers---
PMichael Dickson---
HMichael Dickson---
PRTory HortonJake Bobo--
KRGeorge HolaniDareke Young--
LSChris Stoll- --
Ad

San Francisco 49ers depth chart

Below is a look at the 49ers’ projected offensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBBrock PurdyMac JonesKurtis Rourke-
RBChristian McCaffreyBrian Robinson Jr.Isaac GuerendoJordan James
WRJauan JenningsMarquez Valdes-Scantling-Demarcus Robinson-
WRRicky PearsallJordan WatkinsJacob Cowing-
WRBrandon AiyukSkyy Moore
Trent Taylor-
TEGeorge KittleLuke FarrellJake Tonges
FBKyle Juszczyk
LGBen BartchConnor Colby
LTTrent WilliamsSpencer Burford--
C Jake Brendel Matt Hennessy--
RGDominick PuniDrew Moss--
RTColton McKivitzAusten Pleasants Isaac Alarcon-
Ad

Below is a look at the 49ers’ projected offensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEMykel WilliamsYetur Gross-MatosBryce Huff-
RDENick Bosa
Sam OkuayinonuRobert Beal Jr.Tarron Jackson
LDTKalia DavisAlfred CollinsKevin Givens-
RDTJordan ElliottCJ WestJordan Jefferson-
WLBDee WintersNick Martin--
MLBFred Warner Tatum Bethune--
SLBLuke Gifford---
RCBDeommodore LenoirDarrell Luter Jr.Jakob Robinson-
LCBRenardo GreenTre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson--
SCBUpton Stout Chase Lucas--
FSJason Pinnock Marques SigleMalik Mustapha-
SSJi'Ayir BrownSiran Neal --
Ad

Below is a look at the 49ers’ projected special teams depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PThomas Morstead---
PKJake Moody---
LSJon Weeks---
H Thomas Morstead- --
PRSkyy MooreJordan Watkins Jacob Cowing-
KRIsaac GuerendoSkyy Moore--
Ad

How to watch the Seahawks vs. 49ers Week 1 game? TV schedule and live stream details

The Seahawks vs. 49ers game will be broadcast live on FOX at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday. Fans can also live stream the game on FuboTV.

Joe Davis will be on call duties as the play-by-play commentator, while Greg Olsen will join him in the booth as the color analyst. Pam Oliver will be reporting from the sidelines.

Ad

Here are the details you need to watch the Seahawks vs. 49ers Week 1 game:

Date: Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

TV channel: FOX

Announcers: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color analyst), Pam Oliver (sideline reporter)

Live stream: FuboTV

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications