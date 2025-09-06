Seahawks vs. 49ers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1 | 2025 NFL season

The San Francisco 49ers went 6-11 in 2024, just one year after playing in the Super Bowl, as a result of their devastating injury load. The team will try to regain its position as the NFC's dominant power in 2025, now that several of its key roster members are healthy and the team has strengthened during the offseason.

To show that they are contenders in the NFC this year, the Niners will need a strong performance in their opening game of the season on Sunday against NFC West rivals the Seattle Seahawks.

Here are the projected starting lineups for both sides ahead of the Sunday afternoon matchup.

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers projected starting lineup for Week 1

Seattle Seahawks projected starting lineup

NFL: Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold - Source: Imagn

Below is a look at the Hawks’ projected offensive starters against the 49ers:

Position Starter QB Sam Darnold RB Kenneth Walker III WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Cooper Kupp WR Tory Horton TE AJ Barner FB Robbie Ouzts LT Charles Cross LG Grey Zabel C Jalen Sundell RT Anthony Bradford RG Abraham Lucas

Below is a look at the Seahawks’ projected defensive starters against the 49ers:

Position Starter LDE Jarran Reed NT Byron Murphy II RDE Leonard Williams LLB Tyrice Knight RLB Ernest Jones IV WLB DeMarcus Lawrence SLB Boye Mafe RCB Josh Jobe LCB Riq Woolen SCB Devon Witherspoon SS Coby Bryant FS Julian Love

Below is a look at the Seahawks’ projected special teams starters against the 49ers:

Position Starter PK Jason Myers P Michael Dickson H Michael Dickson PR Tory Horton KR George Holani LS Chris Stoll

San Francisco 49ers projected starting lineup

NFL: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy - Source: Imagn

Below is a look at the 49ers’ projected offensive starters against the Seahawks:

Position Starter QB Brock Purdy RB Christian McCaffrey WR Jauan Jennings WR Ricky Pearsall WR Skyy Moore TE George Kittle FB Kyle Juszczyk LG Ben Bartch LT Trent Williams C Jake Brendel RG Dominick Puni RT Colton McKivitz

Below is a look at the 49ers’ projected defensive starters against the Seahawks:

Position Starter LDE Mykel Williams RDE Nick Bosa LDT Kalia Davis RDT Jordan Elliott WLB Dee Winters MLB Fred Warner SLB Luke Gifford RCB Deommodore Lenoir LCB Renardo Green SCB Upton Stout SS Ji'Ayir Brown FS Jason Pinnock

Below is a look at the 49ers’ projected special teams starters against the Seahawks:

Position Starter P Thomas Morstead K Jake Moody LS Jon Weeks H Thomas Morstead PR Skyy Moore KR Isaac Guerendo

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers depth chart

Seattle Seahawks depth chart

Below is a look at the Seahawks’ projected offensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Sam Darnold

Drew Lock Jalen Milroe - RB Kenneth Walker III Zach Charbonnet George Holani - WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Jake Bobo - - WR Cooper Kupp Dareke Young - - WR Tory Horton Cody White - - TE AJ Barner Eric Saubert Elijah Arroyo Nick Kallerup FB Robbie Ouzts Brady Russell - - LG Grey Zabel Jalen Sundell - - LT Charles Cross Josh Jones Mason Richman - C Jalen Sundell Olu Olutimi - - RG Anthony Bradford Jalen Sundell - - RT Abraham Lucas Josh Jones - -

Below is a look at the Seahawks’ projected defensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Jarran Reed - - - NT Byron Murphy II Johnathan Hankins - - RDE Leonard Williams Mike Morris - - LLB Tyrice Knight Drake Thomas - - RLB Ernest Jones IV Chazz Surratt - - WLB DeMarcus Lawrence Derick Hall - - SLB Boye Mafe Uchenna Nwosu Connor O'Toole - LCB Josh Jobe Derion Kendrick - - RCB Riq Woolen Nehemiah Pritchett - - SCB Devon Witherspoon - - - SS Coby Bryant Ty Okada - - FS Julian Love Nick Emmanwori

AJ Finley -

Below is a look at the Seahawks’ projected special teams depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Jason Myers - - - P Michael Dickson - - - H Michael Dickson - - - PR Tory Horton Jake Bobo - - KR George Holani Dareke Young - - LS Chris Stoll - - -

San Francisco 49ers depth chart

Below is a look at the 49ers’ projected offensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Brock Purdy Mac Jones Kurtis Rourke - RB Christian McCaffrey Brian Robinson Jr. Isaac Guerendo Jordan James WR Jauan Jennings Marquez Valdes-Scantling- Demarcus Robinson - WR Ricky Pearsall Jordan Watkins Jacob Cowing - WR Brandon Aiyuk Skyy Moore

Trent Taylor - TE George Kittle Luke Farrell Jake Tonges FB Kyle Juszczyk LG Ben Bartch Connor Colby LT Trent Williams Spencer Burford - - C Jake Brendel Matt Hennessy - - RG Dominick Puni Drew Moss - - RT Colton McKivitz Austen Pleasants Isaac Alarcon -

Below is a look at the 49ers’ projected offensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Mykel Williams Yetur Gross-Matos Bryce Huff - RDE Nick Bosa

Sam Okuayinonu Robert Beal Jr. Tarron Jackson LDT Kalia Davis Alfred Collins Kevin Givens - RDT Jordan Elliott CJ West Jordan Jefferson - WLB Dee Winters Nick Martin - - MLB Fred Warner Tatum Bethune - - SLB Luke Gifford - - - RCB Deommodore Lenoir Darrell Luter Jr. Jakob Robinson - LCB Renardo Green Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson - - SCB Upton Stout Chase Lucas - - FS Jason Pinnock Marques Sigle Malik Mustapha - SS Ji'Ayir Brown Siran Neal - -

Below is a look at the 49ers’ projected special teams depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th P Thomas Morstead - - - PK Jake Moody - - - LS Jon Weeks - - - H Thomas Morstead - - - PR Skyy Moore Jordan Watkins Jacob Cowing - KR Isaac Guerendo Skyy Moore - -

How to watch the Seahawks vs. 49ers Week 1 game? TV schedule and live stream details

The Seahawks vs. 49ers game will be broadcast live on FOX at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday. Fans can also live stream the game on FuboTV.

Joe Davis will be on call duties as the play-by-play commentator, while Greg Olsen will join him in the booth as the color analyst. Pam Oliver will be reporting from the sidelines.

Here are the details you need to watch the Seahawks vs. 49ers Week 1 game:

Date: Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

TV channel: FOX

Announcers: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color analyst), Pam Oliver (sideline reporter)

Live stream: FuboTV

