Seahawks vs. 49ers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1 | 2025 NFL season
The San Francisco 49ers went 6-11 in 2024, just one year after playing in the Super Bowl, as a result of their devastating injury load. The team will try to regain its position as the NFC's dominant power in 2025, now that several of its key roster members are healthy and the team has strengthened during the offseason.
To show that they are contenders in the NFC this year, the Niners will need a strong performance in their opening game of the season on Sunday against NFC West rivals the Seattle Seahawks.
Here are the projected starting lineups for both sides ahead of the Sunday afternoon matchup.
Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers projected starting lineup for Week 1
Seattle Seahawks projected starting lineup
Below is a look at the Hawks’ projected offensive starters against the 49ers:
Position
Starter
QB
Sam Darnold
RB
Kenneth Walker III
WR
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
WR
Cooper Kupp
WR
Tory Horton
TE
AJ Barner
FB
Robbie Ouzts
LT
Charles Cross
LG
Grey Zabel
C
Jalen Sundell
RT
Anthony Bradford
RG
Abraham Lucas
Below is a look at the Seahawks’ projected defensive starters against the 49ers:
Position
Starter
LDE
Jarran Reed
NT
Byron Murphy II
RDE
Leonard Williams
LLB
Tyrice Knight
RLB
Ernest Jones IV
WLB
DeMarcus Lawrence
SLB
Boye Mafe
RCB
Josh Jobe
LCB
Riq Woolen
SCB
Devon Witherspoon
SS
Coby Bryant
FS
Julian Love
Below is a look at the Seahawks’ projected special teams starters against the 49ers:
Position
Starter
PK
Jason Myers
P
Michael Dickson
H
Michael Dickson
PR
Tory Horton
KR
George Holani
LS
Chris Stoll
San Francisco 49ers projected starting lineup
Below is a look at the 49ers’ projected offensive starters against the Seahawks:
Position
Starter
QB
Brock Purdy
RB
Christian McCaffrey
WR
Jauan Jennings
WR
Ricky Pearsall
WR
Skyy Moore
TE
George Kittle
FB
Kyle Juszczyk
LG
Ben Bartch
LT
Trent Williams
C
Jake Brendel
RG
Dominick Puni
RT
Colton McKivitz
Below is a look at the 49ers’ projected defensive starters against the Seahawks:
Position
Starter
LDE
Mykel Williams
RDE
Nick Bosa
LDT
Kalia Davis
RDT
Jordan Elliott
WLB
Dee Winters
MLB
Fred Warner
SLB
Luke Gifford
RCB
Deommodore Lenoir
LCB
Renardo Green
SCB
Upton Stout
SS
Ji'Ayir Brown
FS
Jason Pinnock
Below is a look at the 49ers’ projected special teams starters against the Seahawks:
Position
Starter
P
Thomas Morstead
K
Jake Moody
LS
Jon Weeks
H
Thomas Morstead
PR
Skyy Moore
KR
Isaac Guerendo
Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers depth chart
Seattle Seahawks depth chart
Below is a look at the Seahawks’ projected offensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Sam Darnold
Drew Lock
Jalen Milroe
-
RB
Kenneth Walker III
Zach Charbonnet
George Holani
-
WR
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jake Bobo
-
-
WR
Cooper Kupp
Dareke Young
-
-
WR
Tory Horton
Cody White
-
-
TE
AJ Barner
Eric Saubert
Elijah Arroyo
Nick Kallerup
FB
Robbie Ouzts
Brady Russell
-
-
LG
Grey Zabel
Jalen Sundell
-
-
LT
Charles Cross
Josh Jones
Mason Richman
-
C
Jalen Sundell
Olu Olutimi
-
-
RG
Anthony Bradford
Jalen Sundell
-
-
RT
Abraham Lucas
Josh Jones
-
-
Below is a look at the Seahawks’ projected defensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Jarran Reed
-
-
-
NT
Byron Murphy II
Johnathan Hankins
-
-
RDE
Leonard Williams
Mike Morris
-
-
LLB
Tyrice Knight
Drake Thomas
-
-
RLB
Ernest Jones IV
Chazz Surratt
-
-
WLB
DeMarcus Lawrence
Derick Hall
-
-
SLB
Boye Mafe
Uchenna Nwosu
Connor O'Toole
-
LCB
Josh Jobe
Derion Kendrick
-
-
RCB
Riq Woolen
Nehemiah Pritchett
-
-
SCB
Devon Witherspoon
-
-
-
SS
Coby Bryant
Ty Okada
-
-
FS
Julian Love
Nick Emmanwori
AJ Finley
-
Below is a look at the Seahawks’ projected special teams depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Jason Myers
-
-
-
P
Michael Dickson
-
-
-
H
Michael Dickson
-
-
-
PR
Tory Horton
Jake Bobo
-
-
KR
George Holani
Dareke Young
-
-
LS
Chris Stoll
-
-
-
San Francisco 49ers depth chart
Below is a look at the 49ers’ projected offensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Brock Purdy
Mac Jones
Kurtis Rourke
-
RB
Christian McCaffrey
Brian Robinson Jr.
Isaac Guerendo
Jordan James
WR
Jauan Jennings
Marquez Valdes-Scantling-
Demarcus Robinson
-
WR
Ricky Pearsall
Jordan Watkins
Jacob Cowing
-
WR
Brandon Aiyuk
Skyy Moore
Trent Taylor
-
TE
George Kittle
Luke Farrell
Jake Tonges
FB
Kyle Juszczyk
LG
Ben Bartch
Connor Colby
LT
Trent Williams
Spencer Burford
-
-
C
Jake Brendel
Matt Hennessy
-
-
RG
Dominick Puni
Drew Moss
-
-
RT
Colton McKivitz
Austen Pleasants
Isaac Alarcon
-
Below is a look at the 49ers’ projected offensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Mykel Williams
Yetur Gross-Matos
Bryce Huff
-
RDE
Nick Bosa
Sam Okuayinonu
Robert Beal Jr.
Tarron Jackson
LDT
Kalia Davis
Alfred Collins
Kevin Givens
-
RDT
Jordan Elliott
CJ West
Jordan Jefferson
-
WLB
Dee Winters
Nick Martin
-
-
MLB
Fred Warner
Tatum Bethune
-
-
SLB
Luke Gifford
-
-
-
RCB
Deommodore Lenoir
Darrell Luter Jr.
Jakob Robinson
-
LCB
Renardo Green
Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson
-
-
SCB
Upton Stout
Chase Lucas
-
-
FS
Jason Pinnock
Marques Sigle
Malik Mustapha
-
SS
Ji'Ayir Brown
Siran Neal
-
-
Below is a look at the 49ers’ projected special teams depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
P
Thomas Morstead
-
-
-
PK
Jake Moody
-
-
-
LS
Jon Weeks
-
-
-
H
Thomas Morstead
-
-
-
PR
Skyy Moore
Jordan Watkins
Jacob Cowing
-
KR
Isaac Guerendo
Skyy Moore
-
-
How to watch the Seahawks vs. 49ers Week 1 game? TV schedule and live stream details
The Seahawks vs. 49ers game will be broadcast live on FOX at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday. Fans can also live stream the game on FuboTV.
Joe Davis will be on call duties as the play-by-play commentator, while Greg Olsen will join him in the booth as the color analyst. Pam Oliver will be reporting from the sidelines.
Here are the details you need to watch the Seahawks vs. 49ers Week 1 game:
Date: Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025
Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
TV channel: FOX
Announcers: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color analyst), Pam Oliver (sideline reporter)
Live stream: FuboTV
