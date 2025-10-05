  • home icon
Seahawks vs Buccaneers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 | 2025 NFL season

By Habib Timileyin
Published Oct 05, 2025 00:02 GMT
Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn
Seahawks vs Buccaneers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 - Source: Imagn

Both the Seattle Seahawks and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter their Week 5 showdown with a 3-1 record, but the teams' pregame situations are rather different.

The Hawks are on a three-game winning streak going into Sunday's matchup against the Bucs at Lumen Field. They lost their season opener to the San Francisco 49ers but have since recorded wins against the Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints, and most recently, against the Arizona Cardinals.

As for the Bucs, they lost 31–25 to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field last week, ending their undefeated start to the season. They need to return to winning ways right away as they look to secure an NFC South divisional title for a fifth consecutive season.

Here, we'll look at the Buccaneers and Seahawks' projected starting lineups.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers projected starting lineup for Week 5

Seattle Seahawks projected starting lineup

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold - Source: Imagn
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold - Source: Imagn

Below is a look at the Seahawks’ projected offensive starters against the Buccaneers:

PositionStarter
QBSam Darnold
RBKenneth Walker III
WRJaxon Smith-Njigba
WRCooper Kupp
WRTory Horton
TEAJ Barner
FBBrady Russell
LTCharles Cross
LGGrey Zabel
CJalen Sundell
RGAnthony Bradford
RTAbraham Lucas
Below is a look at the Seahawks’ projected defensive starters against the Bucs:

PositionStarter
LDEJarran Reed
NTByron Murphy II
RDELeonard Williams
WLBDerick Hall
LLBDrake Thomas
RLBErnest Jones IV
SLBBoye Mafe
LCBNehemiah Pritchett
SSCoby Bryant
FSNick Emmanwori
RCBJosh Jobe
NBRiq Woolen
Below is a look at the Seahawks’ projected special teams starters against the Buccaneers:

PositionStarter
PKJason Myers
PMichael Dickson
HMichael Dickson
PRTory Horton
KRGeorge Holani
LSChris Stoll
Tampa Bay Buccaneers projected starting lineup

Quarterback Baker Mayfield of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Quarterback Baker Mayfield of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Below is a look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ projected offensive starters against the Seahawks:

PositionStarter
QBBaker Mayfield
RBRachaad White
WRSterling Shepard
WRChris Godwin Jr.
WREmeka Egbuka
TECade Otton
LTTristan Wirfs
LGBen Bredeson
CGraham Barton
RGLuke Haggard
RTCharlie Heck
Below is a look at the Bucs’ projected defensive starters against the Seahawks:

PositionStarter
LDEElijah Roberts
NTVita Vea
RDELogan Hall
WLBYaya Diaby
LLBSirVocea Dennis
RLBLavonte David
SLBHaason Reddick
LCBJosh Hayes
SSAntoine Winfield Jr.
FSTykee Smith
RCBZyon McCollum
NBJacob Parrish
Below is a look at the Bucs’ projected special teams starters against the Seahawks:

PositionStarter
PKChase McLaughlin
PRiley Dixon
HRiley Dixon
PRKameron Johnson
KRSean Tucker
LSEvan Deckers
Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers depth chart

Seattle Seahawks depth chart

Below is a look at the Seahawks’ offensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBSam DarnoldDrew LockJalen Milroe-
RBKenneth Walker IIIZach CharbonnetGeorge HolaniKenny McIntosh (IR)
WRJaxon Smith-NjigbaJake Bobo--
WRCooper KuppDareke Young--
WRTory HortonCody White--
TEAJ BarnerElijah ArroyoEric SaubertNick Kallerup
FBBrady RussellRobbie Ouzts (IR)--
LTCharles CrossMason Richman--
LGGrey ZabelBryce Cabeldue--
CJalen SundellOlu Olutimi--
RGAnthony BradfordChristian Haynes (IR)--
RTAbraham LucasJosh Jones (out)--
Below is a look at the Seahawks’ projected defensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEJarran Reed---
NTByron Murphy IIBrandon PiliJohnathan Hankins (out)-
RDELeonard WilliamsMike MorrisRylie Mills (out)-
WLBDeMarcus Lawrence (out)Derick HallJared Ivey-
LLBDrake ThomasTyrice Knight--
RLBErnest Jones IVChazz Surratt--
SLBBoye MafeUchenna NwosuConnor O'Toole-
LCBDevon Witherspoon (out)---
SSCoby Bryant---
FSJulian Love (out)Nick EmmanworiTy OkadaD'Anthony Bell
RCBJosh JobeNehemiah Pritchett--
NBRiq WoolenDerion Kendrick--
Below is a look at the Seahawks’ special teams depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PKJason Myers--
PMichael Dickson--
HMichael Dickson--
PRTory HortonJake Bobo-
KRGeorge HolaniDareke YoungCody White
LSChris Stoll- -
Tampa Bay Buccaneers depth chart

Below is a look at the Bucs’ offensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBBaker MayfieldTeddy Bridgewater--
RBBucky Irving (out)Rachaad WhiteSean TuckerJosh Williams
WRMike Evans (out)Sterling ShepardKameron Johnson-
WRChris Godwin Jr.Tez JohnsonJalen McMillan (IR)-
WREmeka EgbukaRyan MillerJaden Smith (IR)-
TECade OttonPayne DurhamDevin CulpKo Kieft (IR)
LTTristan WirfsGraham Barton--
LGBen BredesonElijah KleinMike JordanDan Feeney
CGraham BartonBen Bredeson--
RGLuke HaggardElijah KleinCody Mauch (IR)-
RTCharlie HeckBenjamin ChukwumaLuke Goedeke (IR)-
Below is a look at the Bucs’ defensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEElijah RobertsC.J. BrewerCalijah Kancey (IR)-
NTVita VeaElijah Simmons--
RDELogan HallGreg Gaines--
WLBYaya DiabyChris BraswellDavid Walker (IR)-
LLBSirVocea DennisJohn Bullock--
RLBLavonte DavidDeion Jones--
SLBHaason ReddickAnthony NelsonMarkees Watts -
LCBJamel Dean (out)Benjamin Morrison (out)--
SSAntoine Winfield Jr.Christian Izien (out)Sebastian CastroJJ Roberts (IR)
FSTykee SmithKaevon MerriweatherRashad Wisdom (IR)-
RCBZyon McCollumJosh Hayes--
NBJacob ParrishKindle Vildor--
PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKChase McLaughlin---
PRiley Dixon---
HRiley Dixon---
PRKameron JohnsonRachaad WhiteTez JohnsonJalen McMillan (IR)
KRSean TuckerJosh WilliamsEmeka EgbukaKameron Johnson
LSEvan Deckers- --
How to watch the Seahawks vs. Buccaneers Week 5 game? TV schedule and live stream details

Sunday's much-anticipated NFC matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks will take place at Lumen Field in Seattle. The game will air on CBS at 4:05 p.m. ET and will be called by play-by-play commentator Kevin Harlan, analyst Trent Green, and sideline reporter Melanie Collins.

NFL+ (mobile only), FuboTV (free trial), Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV are among the streaming services that fans can also use to watch the game.

Game details:

Date and Time: Sunday, October 5th at 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

TV: CBS

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Live Streaming: NFL+

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

