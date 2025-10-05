Seahawks vs Buccaneers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 | 2025 NFL season

Both the Seattle Seahawks and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter their Week 5 showdown with a 3-1 record, but the teams' pregame situations are rather different.

The Hawks are on a three-game winning streak going into Sunday's matchup against the Bucs at Lumen Field. They lost their season opener to the San Francisco 49ers but have since recorded wins against the Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints, and most recently, against the Arizona Cardinals.

As for the Bucs, they lost 31–25 to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field last week, ending their undefeated start to the season. They need to return to winning ways right away as they look to secure an NFC South divisional title for a fifth consecutive season.

Here, we'll look at the Buccaneers and Seahawks' projected starting lineups.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers projected starting lineup for Week 5

Seattle Seahawks projected starting lineup

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold - Source: Imagn

Below is a look at the Seahawks’ projected offensive starters against the Buccaneers:

Position Starter QB Sam Darnold RB Kenneth Walker III WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Cooper Kupp WR Tory Horton TE AJ Barner FB Brady Russell LT Charles Cross LG Grey Zabel C Jalen Sundell RG Anthony Bradford RT Abraham Lucas

Below is a look at the Seahawks’ projected defensive starters against the Bucs:

Position Starter LDE Jarran Reed NT Byron Murphy II RDE Leonard Williams WLB Derick Hall LLB Drake Thomas RLB Ernest Jones IV SLB Boye Mafe LCB Nehemiah Pritchett SS Coby Bryant FS Nick Emmanwori RCB Josh Jobe NB Riq Woolen

Below is a look at the Seahawks’ projected special teams starters against the Buccaneers:

Position Starter PK Jason Myers P Michael Dickson H Michael Dickson PR Tory Horton KR George Holani LS Chris Stoll

Tampa Bay Buccaneers projected starting lineup

Quarterback Baker Mayfield of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Below is a look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ projected offensive starters against the Seahawks:

Position Starter QB Baker Mayfield RB Rachaad White WR Sterling Shepard WR Chris Godwin Jr. WR Emeka Egbuka TE Cade Otton LT Tristan Wirfs LG Ben Bredeson C Graham Barton RG Luke Haggard RT Charlie Heck

Below is a look at the Bucs’ projected defensive starters against the Seahawks:

Position Starter LDE Elijah Roberts NT Vita Vea RDE Logan Hall WLB Yaya Diaby LLB SirVocea Dennis RLB Lavonte David SLB Haason Reddick LCB Josh Hayes SS Antoine Winfield Jr. FS Tykee Smith RCB Zyon McCollum NB Jacob Parrish

Below is a look at the Bucs’ projected special teams starters against the Seahawks:

Position Starter PK Chase McLaughlin P Riley Dixon H Riley Dixon PR Kameron Johnson KR Sean Tucker LS Evan Deckers

Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers depth chart

Seattle Seahawks depth chart

Below is a look at the Seahawks’ offensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Sam Darnold Drew Lock Jalen Milroe - RB Kenneth Walker III Zach Charbonnet George Holani Kenny McIntosh (IR) WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Jake Bobo - - WR Cooper Kupp Dareke Young - - WR Tory Horton Cody White - - TE AJ Barner Elijah Arroyo Eric Saubert Nick Kallerup FB Brady Russell Robbie Ouzts (IR) - - LT Charles Cross Mason Richman - - LG Grey Zabel Bryce Cabeldue - - C Jalen Sundell Olu Olutimi - - RG Anthony Bradford Christian Haynes (IR) - - RT Abraham Lucas Josh Jones (out) - -

Below is a look at the Seahawks’ projected defensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Jarran Reed - - - NT Byron Murphy II Brandon Pili Johnathan Hankins (out) - RDE Leonard Williams Mike Morris Rylie Mills (out) - WLB DeMarcus Lawrence (out) Derick Hall Jared Ivey - LLB Drake Thomas Tyrice Knight - - RLB Ernest Jones IV Chazz Surratt - - SLB Boye Mafe Uchenna Nwosu Connor O'Toole - LCB Devon Witherspoon (out) - - - SS Coby Bryant - - - FS Julian Love (out) Nick Emmanwori Ty Okada D'Anthony Bell RCB Josh Jobe Nehemiah Pritchett - - NB Riq Woolen Derion Kendrick - -

Below is a look at the Seahawks’ special teams depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PK Jason Myers - - P Michael Dickson - - H Michael Dickson - - PR Tory Horton Jake Bobo - KR George Holani Dareke Young Cody White LS Chris Stoll - -

Tampa Bay Buccaneers depth chart

Below is a look at the Bucs’ offensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Baker Mayfield Teddy Bridgewater - - RB Bucky Irving (out) Rachaad White Sean Tucker Josh Williams WR Mike Evans (out) Sterling Shepard Kameron Johnson - WR Chris Godwin Jr. Tez Johnson Jalen McMillan (IR) - WR Emeka Egbuka Ryan Miller Jaden Smith (IR) - TE Cade Otton Payne Durham Devin Culp Ko Kieft (IR) LT Tristan Wirfs Graham Barton - - LG Ben Bredeson Elijah Klein Mike Jordan Dan Feeney C Graham Barton Ben Bredeson - - RG Luke Haggard Elijah Klein Cody Mauch (IR) - RT Charlie Heck Benjamin Chukwuma Luke Goedeke (IR) -

Below is a look at the Bucs’ defensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Elijah Roberts C.J. Brewer Calijah Kancey (IR) - NT Vita Vea Elijah Simmons - - RDE Logan Hall Greg Gaines - - WLB Yaya Diaby Chris Braswell David Walker (IR) - LLB SirVocea Dennis John Bullock - - RLB Lavonte David Deion Jones - - SLB Haason Reddick Anthony Nelson Markees Watts - LCB Jamel Dean (out) Benjamin Morrison (out) - - SS Antoine Winfield Jr. Christian Izien (out) Sebastian Castro JJ Roberts (IR) FS Tykee Smith Kaevon Merriweather Rashad Wisdom (IR) - RCB Zyon McCollum Josh Hayes - - NB Jacob Parrish Kindle Vildor - -

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Chase McLaughlin - - - P Riley Dixon - - - H Riley Dixon - - - PR Kameron Johnson Rachaad White Tez Johnson Jalen McMillan (IR) KR Sean Tucker Josh Williams Emeka Egbuka Kameron Johnson LS Evan Deckers - - -

How to watch the Seahawks vs. Buccaneers Week 5 game? TV schedule and live stream details

Sunday's much-anticipated NFC matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks will take place at Lumen Field in Seattle. The game will air on CBS at 4:05 p.m. ET and will be called by play-by-play commentator Kevin Harlan, analyst Trent Green, and sideline reporter Melanie Collins.

NFL+ (mobile only), FuboTV (free trial), Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV are among the streaming services that fans can also use to watch the game.

Game details:

Date and Time: Sunday, October 5th at 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

TV: CBS

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Live Streaming: NFL+

