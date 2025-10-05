Seahawks vs Buccaneers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 | 2025 NFL season
Both the Seattle Seahawks and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter their Week 5 showdown with a 3-1 record, but the teams' pregame situations are rather different.
The Hawks are on a three-game winning streak going into Sunday's matchup against the Bucs at Lumen Field. They lost their season opener to the San Francisco 49ers but have since recorded wins against the Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints, and most recently, against the Arizona Cardinals.
As for the Bucs, they lost 31–25 to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field last week, ending their undefeated start to the season. They need to return to winning ways right away as they look to secure an NFC South divisional title for a fifth consecutive season.
Below is a look at the Bucs’ projected defensive starters against the Seahawks:
Position
Starter
LDE
Elijah Roberts
NT
Vita Vea
RDE
Logan Hall
WLB
Yaya Diaby
LLB
SirVocea Dennis
RLB
Lavonte David
SLB
Haason Reddick
LCB
Josh Hayes
SS
Antoine Winfield Jr.
FS
Tykee Smith
RCB
Zyon McCollum
NB
Jacob Parrish
Below is a look at the Bucs’ projected special teams starters against the Seahawks:
Position
Starter
PK
Chase McLaughlin
P
Riley Dixon
H
Riley Dixon
PR
Kameron Johnson
KR
Sean Tucker
LS
Evan Deckers
Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers depth chart
Seattle Seahawks depth chart
Below is a look at the Seahawks’ offensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Sam Darnold
Drew Lock
Jalen Milroe
-
RB
Kenneth Walker III
Zach Charbonnet
George Holani
Kenny McIntosh (IR)
WR
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jake Bobo
-
-
WR
Cooper Kupp
Dareke Young
-
-
WR
Tory Horton
Cody White
-
-
TE
AJ Barner
Elijah Arroyo
Eric Saubert
Nick Kallerup
FB
Brady Russell
Robbie Ouzts (IR)
-
-
LT
Charles Cross
Mason Richman
-
-
LG
Grey Zabel
Bryce Cabeldue
-
-
C
Jalen Sundell
Olu Olutimi
-
-
RG
Anthony Bradford
Christian Haynes (IR)
-
-
RT
Abraham Lucas
Josh Jones (out)
-
-
Below is a look at the Seahawks’ projected defensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Jarran Reed
-
-
-
NT
Byron Murphy II
Brandon Pili
Johnathan Hankins (out)
-
RDE
Leonard Williams
Mike Morris
Rylie Mills (out)
-
WLB
DeMarcus Lawrence (out)
Derick Hall
Jared Ivey
-
LLB
Drake Thomas
Tyrice Knight
-
-
RLB
Ernest Jones IV
Chazz Surratt
-
-
SLB
Boye Mafe
Uchenna Nwosu
Connor O'Toole
-
LCB
Devon Witherspoon (out)
-
-
-
SS
Coby Bryant
-
-
-
FS
Julian Love (out)
Nick Emmanwori
Ty Okada
D'Anthony Bell
RCB
Josh Jobe
Nehemiah Pritchett
-
-
NB
Riq Woolen
Derion Kendrick
-
-
Below is a look at the Seahawks’ special teams depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
PK
Jason Myers
-
-
P
Michael Dickson
-
-
H
Michael Dickson
-
-
PR
Tory Horton
Jake Bobo
-
KR
George Holani
Dareke Young
Cody White
LS
Chris Stoll
-
-
Tampa Bay Buccaneers depth chart
Below is a look at the Bucs’ offensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Baker Mayfield
Teddy Bridgewater
-
-
RB
Bucky Irving (out)
Rachaad White
Sean Tucker
Josh Williams
WR
Mike Evans (out)
Sterling Shepard
Kameron Johnson
-
WR
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tez Johnson
Jalen McMillan (IR)
-
WR
Emeka Egbuka
Ryan Miller
Jaden Smith (IR)
-
TE
Cade Otton
Payne Durham
Devin Culp
Ko Kieft (IR)
LT
Tristan Wirfs
Graham Barton
-
-
LG
Ben Bredeson
Elijah Klein
Mike Jordan
Dan Feeney
C
Graham Barton
Ben Bredeson
-
-
RG
Luke Haggard
Elijah Klein
Cody Mauch (IR)
-
RT
Charlie Heck
Benjamin Chukwuma
Luke Goedeke (IR)
-
Below is a look at the Bucs’ defensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Elijah Roberts
C.J. Brewer
Calijah Kancey (IR)
-
NT
Vita Vea
Elijah Simmons
-
-
RDE
Logan Hall
Greg Gaines
-
-
WLB
Yaya Diaby
Chris Braswell
David Walker (IR)
-
LLB
SirVocea Dennis
John Bullock
-
-
RLB
Lavonte David
Deion Jones
-
-
SLB
Haason Reddick
Anthony Nelson
Markees Watts
-
LCB
Jamel Dean (out)
Benjamin Morrison (out)
-
-
SS
Antoine Winfield Jr.
Christian Izien (out)
Sebastian Castro
JJ Roberts (IR)
FS
Tykee Smith
Kaevon Merriweather
Rashad Wisdom (IR)
-
RCB
Zyon McCollum
Josh Hayes
-
-
NB
Jacob Parrish
Kindle Vildor
-
-
Below is a look at the Bucs' special teams depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Chase McLaughlin
-
-
-
P
Riley Dixon
-
-
-
H
Riley Dixon
-
-
-
PR
Kameron Johnson
Rachaad White
Tez Johnson
Jalen McMillan (IR)
KR
Sean Tucker
Josh Williams
Emeka Egbuka
Kameron Johnson
LS
Evan Deckers
-
-
-
How to watch the Seahawks vs. Buccaneers Week 5 game? TV schedule and live stream details
Sunday's much-anticipated NFC matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks will take place at Lumen Field in Seattle. The game will air on CBS at 4:05 p.m. ET and will be called by play-by-play commentator Kevin Harlan, analyst Trent Green, and sideline reporter Melanie Collins.
NFL+ (mobile only), FuboTV (free trial), Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV are among the streaming services that fans can also use to watch the game.
Game details:
Date and Time: Sunday, October 5th at 4:05 p.m. ET
Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
TV: CBS
Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins
Live Streaming: NFL+
