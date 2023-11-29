Seahawks vs. Cowboys Week 13 TNF injury report: Latest updates on Dak Prescott, DK Metcalf and more

The Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks will face off in a crunch Week 13 NFC Conference fixture. Both teams enter the fixture with winning records, and they will be looking to punch their postseason tickets in the coming weeks.

Ahead of the Thursday Night Football game, we will take a look at the team's injury reports and how to watch the game. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Seattle Seahawks Week 13 injury report

The Seattle Seahawks have had their first practice for the Cowboys' game. Jamal Adams, Abe Lucas, Anthony Bradford, and Dee Eskridge were among those listed as limited. Leonard Williams, Ken Walker, Dareke Young, Phil Haynes, and Will Dissly did not participate.

Furthermore, wide receiver Jake Bobo and outside linebacker Derick Hall were full participants but are currently dealing with shoulder injuries.

DK Metcalf injury status: Latest on Seahawks WR for Week 13

Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf has dealt with some injuries in 2023. The former Pro Bowler carried a knock into his side's Week 12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

However, Metcalf played in the game and posted a season-low 32 receiving yards against the 49ers. Metcalf isn't carrying any injury heading into Week 13 but will have his work cut out against a solid Cowboys defense.

Dallas Cowboys Week 13 injury report

According to the Dallas Cowboys website, there are nine players currently on the injury report. Of these nine, two did not participate in training, and one was a limited participant. Dante Fowler Jr. and Micah Parsons didn't participate, while Rico Dowdle was a limited participant.

The other players on the injury report participated fully in training, namely Peyton Hendershot, Jayron Kearse, Zack Martin, Mazi Smith, Tyron Smith, and Tyrus Wheat.

Dak Prescott injury status: Latest on Cowboys QB for Week 13

Dallas Cowboys franchise QB Dak Prescott dealt with injuries throughout last season, and he eventually missed five regular season games as a result.

However, Prescott has been largely injury-free in 2023 and is playing at an MVP level. The perennial Pro Bowler has amassed almost 3,000 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and six interceptions so far this season.

Prescott doesn't have an injury designation ahead of the Seahawks game, and barring any unforeseen events, should start at QB in Week 13.

How to watch Seahawks vs. Cowboys Week 13: TV channel, live stream details

The Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks will play in the first game of Week 13. The franchises enter the game with contrasting storylines.

The Cowboys are the league's most potent offense. They are scoring 31.5 points per game, and no team scores more than Dallas does. Furthermore, their scoring defense is ranked fourth, with the franchise allowing a mere 16.8 points per game. This makes Jerry Jones' side one of the most complete in the NFL.

On the other hand, the Seattle Seahawks have lost three of their last four games. The Seahawks will need to contain the likes of Dak Prescott, Tony Pollard, and CeeDee Lamb on Thursday Night.

Furthermore, they'll need to avoid DaRon Bland and Micah Parsons, two of the most in-form defenders in the league. It might be a long night for Pete Carroll and Co.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Date: Thursday, Nov. 30

Livestream: Prime Video, FuboTV and DAZN

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas