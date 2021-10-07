Seahawks vs Rams: Starting lineup and injury report - October 7 | NFL 2021-22 Season

The Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams face each other in an NFC West matchup that could be season-defining for both teams.

The NFC West is the toughest division in the league. All four teams possess enough quality to qualify for the playoffs. While it's exciting for fans to see a run for the division title, teams that play in this division have a tougher path to get to the postseason as well.

The Rams are coming off their first loss of the season to the Arizona Cardinals in a battle of undefeated teams. After a surprising victory against the 49ers in Levi's Stadium, the Seahawks hope to continue their momentum with a win on Thursday over the Rams.

Check out the injury report and the starting lineups for the game.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams injury report

Seattle Seahawks

As is the norm for practice for short-week games, the Seahawks only held walkthroughs during the last three days. The only players who missed practice were running back Chris Carson (neck) and receiver Dee Eskridge (concussion). Carson is listed as questionable for the game, while Eskridge is a confirmed absentee.

DK Metcalf had limited practice on Wednesday, but it was a precautionary measure and he'll play against the Rams on Thursday.

Defensive lineman Benson Mayowa is nursing a neck injury and is listed as questionable for the game. However, he was a full participant in practice on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams have no injuries for Thursday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Yes, none.

Taylor Rapp, Darrell Henderson and Tyler Higbee were limited participants in practice on Tuesday, but coach Sean McVay said he expects all three players to feature against the Seahawks. None of them are listed as questionable for the game.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams starting lineups

Seattle Seahawks

QB - Russell Wilson | HB - Alex Collins, Nick Bellore | WR - DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett | TE - Will Dissly | OL - Duane Brown, Damien Lewis, Kyle Fuller, Gabe Jackson, Brandon Shell

DL - LJ Collier, Poona Ford, Al Woods, Kerry Hyder | LB - Jordyn Brooks, Bobby Wagner, Darrell Taylor | CB - DJ Reed, Sidney Jones | S - Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs| K - Jason Myers | P - Michael Dickson

Los Angeles Rams

QB - Matthew Stafford | HB - Darrell Henderson | WR - Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Van Jefferson | TE - Tyler Higbee | OL - Andrew Whitworth, David Edwards, Brian Allen, Austin Corbett, Rob Havenstein

DL - A'Shawn Robinson, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Aaron Donald | LB - Terrell Lewis, Kenny Young, Troy Reader, Leonard Floyd | CB - Jalen Ramsey, Darious Williams | S - Jordan Fuller, Taylor Rapp | K - Matt Gay | P - Johnny Hekker

