The Los Angeles Rams drafted Stetson Bennett with the 128th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The decision to draft Bennett surprised many but it was the right move for the Rams.

Matthew Stafford is still the quarterback of the team but there have been concerns about his health. Bennett was the most mature quarterback coming out of college due to his age and experience, which is why he will fit right into Sean McVay's system.

McVay was pretty impressed with Bennett's evaluation and heaped praises about him after the draft. Here's what he said about the former Georgia QB:

“I think his journey, people take for granted that this guy is just a really good football player. Because of the background and the way that he became the starter at Georgia is a little bit unconventional and it wasn’t the five-star route."

"He’s a lot better athlete than people give him credit for. And I think there’s an edge to him that’s a positive. You want some competitors that have some stuff to them, that things don’t always go well, they’re unfazed and they can kind of move on and be able to reset themselves."

Prior to the draft, there were reports about Bennett potentially not getting drafted, but the Los Angeles Rams took their chance. They now have a pretty good quarterback to be Stafford's backup.

Stetson Bennett won two championships with Georgia, and he brings a lot of experience and calming presence along with him.

Stetson Bennett will learn a lot from Matthew Stafford

Stetson Bennett: 2023 CFP National Championship - TCU v Georgia

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a very poor season and that was due to injuries to key players like Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Aaron Donald. They have already traded away Jalen Ramsey, and are now looking to build from scratch.

Stetson Bennett's addition will provide a cushion for Sean McVay in case Stafford gets hurt once again. Moreover, the former Georgia quarterback will learn a lot from Stafford, and he could potentially become their starting quarterback in the future.

Many people are doubting Bennett due to his age but he has already proven everyone wrong with his success in Georgia. Bennett is still 25 years old, and under a head coach like Sean McVay, he could become a great player and carve out a career in the NFL.

