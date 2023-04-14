An anonymous executive shared with ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that quarterback Stetson Bennett might not hear his name called during the 2023 NFL Draft. The executive said:

“To me, he’s clearly better than those other guys [in this tier]. He does some good stuff. But he might go undrafted. His pre-draft hasn't been good, and there are questions about whether he’ll be the pro that you need out of a backup QB.”

In Fowler’s article, NFL executives and scouts categorized 13 quarterback prospects into tiers. The former Georgia play-caller is in Tier 4, the lowest of all groups, with Stanford’s Tanner McKee and TCU’s Max Duggan.

The 25-year-old play-caller does have an impressive resume after playing four seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs. He helped the squad to consecutive national championships, tallying 528 yards and eight touchdowns in those games. Those numbers earned him two national championship offensive MVP honors and made him only the fifth quarterback to win consecutive national championships.

NFL @NFL



@StetsonIv | @GeorgiaFootball



: 2023

: Stream on NFL+ In what round will we see Stetson Bennett taken in the Draft? 🤔: 2023 #NFLDraft -- Starts Thursday, April 27 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC: Stream on NFL+ In what round will we see Stetson Bennett taken in the Draft? 🤔@StetsonIv | @GeorgiaFootball📺: 2023 #NFLDraft -- Starts Thursday, April 27 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/rY3VzNFNB0

Stetson Bennett finished Georgia’s undefeated 2022 season with 310 completions for 4,127 yards and 27 touchdowns. His performance earned him Second Team All-SEC honors and SEC Championship Game MVP.

He also received last year’s Burlsworth Trophy as the best Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) player to start as a walk-on. Bennett also took home the 2022 Manning Award as college football’s best quarterback, as per the Sugar Bowl committee.

Fowler compared Stetson Bennett to Houston Texans quarterback Case Keenum. While the executive sees him becoming undrafted, he could go off the board early in the draft’s third day (rounds four to seven). Meanwhile, an NFL coordinator praised Bennett by saying:

“Plays big in big games, quick-twitch, aggressive -- sometimes that hurts him, but he has confidence, which is what you want.”

Stetson Bennett addressed his recent arrest

In late January, WFAA-TV’s Rebecca Lopez reported that Stetson Bennett was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. Officers were dispatched when he banged on doors in an Old East Dallas neighborhood as early as 6 a.m. He was taken to a detention center upon his arrest.

Sports Illustrated’s Mike McDaniel shared that Bennett addressed the matter during the Scouting Combine last month. He told media members:

“It was a mistake that, you know, everyone is aware of. I understand, you know, why that can’t happen. I’ve talked to coaches about it. I’ve talked to GMs and apologized to my family because that’s whom I felt worst about.”

He added:

“I felt like I let them down because no matter where I go now, and even without all this, I’ve got an obligation. I’m the fourth. Can’t do that if your last name is Bennett. I know better.”

Zach Klein @ZachKleinWSB Former UGA Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett apologies for his arrest in Dallas to his family…



I let them down…. Former UGA Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett apologies for his arrest in Dallas to his family…I let them down…. https://t.co/s1U6e9gRUl

Aside from this matter, executives, and scouts also pointed out the limitations of his game. He’s less athletic than top prospects Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, and Anthony Richardson. His height (5’ 11”) and weight (190 lbs.) could also work against him.

