×
Create
Notifications

LOOK: Sean McVay's Ukrainian fiancée puts Vladimir Putin's face on toilet paper amid ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

Sean McVay and Veronika Khomyn
Sean McVay and Veronika Khomyn
LeRon Haire
LeRon Haire
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 17, 2022 10:36 PM IST
News

Sean McVay and his fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, enjoyed the Los Angeles Rams' victory back in February over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

But Khomyn, who is from Ukraine, has also been distraught over the conflict from her country's invasion by Russia and President Vladimir Putin.

Showing her abhorrence for the events against Ukraine, she recently took to Instagram to show off her newest collection of toilet paper, which has Putin's face on every square.

Sean McVay's fiancée just recently added some Vladimir Putin toilet paper to her house. tmz.com/2022/05/16/sea…

Khomyn has been extremely outspoken on the conflict. She made an appearance at the Critics' Choice Awards back in March with McVay and made a strong statement against Vladimir Putin and the Russian invasion of Ukraine:

"I proudly stand with my fellow Ukrainians and I admire their strength. They have faced unimaginable adversity with such profound grace and bravery, their fight and the way they have united the world is truly inspiring. There is no place in our world for this kind of violence and our prayers go out to all the lives that have been lost."

Sportskeeda sends condolences to those that have lost lives, family members and loved ones in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Can Sean McVay and the Rams beat San Francisco 49ers and Kyle Shanahan again?

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams

Prior to last season's NFC Championship game between the Rams and the San Francisco 49ers, Kyle Shanahan had Sean McVay's number. The former colleagues are now NFC West foes, and Shanahan's 49ers have a 7-4 record against McVay's Rams.

https://t.co/YQUNSBmIHT

Before the Rams defeated the 49ers by a score of 20-17 back in January, the 49ers had secured six consecutive victories over Sean McVay. Has the Rams head coach now found the magic elixir to defeat Kyle Shanahan's 49ers on a more consistent basis?

youtube-cover

During that game, it was Rams receiver Cooper Kupp who seemed to make all the difference. Kupp had 11 catches for 142 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Kupp was able to help Rams first-year quarterback Matthew Stafford get over the hump and win both the championship game as well as Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 23-20.

Mark your calendars, Rams Fans! 😬🎟️ » bit.ly/3swtnyd | #RamsHouse https://t.co/wsTxN42oQM

The Super Bowl was the culmination of a historic 2021 season for Kupp. He finished the season leading the NFL in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16). Kupp was also the Super Bowl LVI MVP with eight catches, 92 yards and two touchdowns.

youtube-cover

If the Rams hope to continue their to defeat their NFC West division rival San Francisco 49ers, then it will likely begin with the connection between Stafford and Kupp. If they are to repeat last year's success, they must also defeat the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks, who will both be determined to battle this season.

Also Read Article Continues below

Though the competition is fierce, Los Angeles know they have the ability to do it again in the 2022 season.

live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Will the Rams win the Super Bowl this season?

Yes

No

Edited by John Maxwell
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी