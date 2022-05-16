Rams HC Sean McVay provides major update on Odell Beckham Jr's NFL future

One of the more intriguing free agents left on the market after the NFL Draft and the first two phases of free agency is wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Last season, Beckham Jr. joined the Los Angeles Rams and helped them win Super Bowl LVI.

In four postseason games, Beckham Jr. recorded 21 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns, including the first touchdown in Super Bowl LVI.

Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke with Rich Eisen on The Rich Eisen Show about wanting OBJ back on the roster this season.

McVay said:

"Oh, of course. I really want Odell back on our team. He's a guy that, in a short amount of time, we were able to develop a really special relationship [with]. I thought he brought a great spark to our team. I thought he played really well. He's a great teammate. Without a doubt, want to get Odell back here. That's the goal and continuing to work toward a solution of him re-signing with the Rams."

"He is truly a great teammate, made so many impactful plays. It was a shame to see him go down in that game, but man, he sure still made an impact with those two catches that he did have."

Beckham Jr. was part of the Rams' Super Bowl run. Unfortunately, shortly after scoring the game's first touchdown, he tore his ACL and had to leave the contest early.

Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the Rams in the middle of the 2021 season

Beckham joined the Rams in the middle of last season. On November 5, 2021, the Cleveland Browns released OBJ after he was excused from practice the previous two days.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Sources: The #Browns are releasing star WR Odell Beckham Jr., as the two sides came together on a resolution to end his Cleveland tenure. At long last, he’s out and he’ll head to waivers. Sources: The #Browns are releasing star WR Odell Beckham Jr., as the two sides came together on a resolution to end his Cleveland tenure. At long last, he’s out and he’ll head to waivers.

The release stemmed from outrage on social media by Beckham's father over the way his son was being used in the Browns offense.

Subsequently, Beckham signed a one-year deal with the Rams on November 11, 2021. In eight games with LA, Beckham recorded 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns to become a Super Bowl champ.

While he remains a free agent, Beckham, who is also coming off a torn ACL, will have to take a pay cut to rejoin the Rams. The Rams inked free-agent wide receiver Allen Robinson to a three-year $46.5 million deal this off-season.

