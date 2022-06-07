Look: Sean McVay's wife Veronika Khomyn gives inside view into Rams HC's lavish wedding

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay tied the knot over the weekend. He married Veronika Khomyn. Their wedding reception took place at a lavish Beverly Hills hotel.

The pair have been dating since McVay was on the Washington staff. They have been together ever since. Khomyn took to her Instagram page to give her fans a glimpse of her and her new husband's special day.

Khomyn as she walks down the aisle

The reception was as big as one thought it would be. With the Rams winning the Super Bowl last season and defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, the couple's wedding cake had a Super Bowl look to it.It was in the shape of the Lombardi Trophy.

Rams Brothers @RamsBrothers McVay’s wedding looked like a blast. Congrats to coach and his wife. What a year it has been for them already! McVay’s wedding looked like a blast. Congrats to coach and his wife. What a year it has been for them already! https://t.co/0PXvWY9hej

The new groom then couldn't help but take a bite out of the incredibly good-looking cake.

The Rams head coach sampling his wedding cake

The wedding has been a long time coming, with McVay popping the question back in 2019. Khomyn wrote:

"We’ve been enjoying this amazing vacation so much I haven’t had the time to make this post but...

"The man of my dreams, my best friend and the love of my life asked me to marry him...And I said YES!!! to being his McBae forever 😉💍 Here’s to our life together! 🥂❤️."

By all accounts, the wedding was a smashing success (as most are) as the couple finally tied the knot. It has been a whirlwind couple of months for McVay, winning his first Super Bowl and then marrying the woman of his dreams.

Sean McVay and the Rams aiming for back-to-back Super Bowls

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

If the Rams head coach was having a good weekend with his wife, it just got even better now that Aaron Donald has committed to the team after the Rams reworked his deal. The star defensive end will now reportedly make $30 million a season, which makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback player in the league.

He is a crucial piece to the Rams Super Bowl puzzle, so getting Donald tied down after several reports stated he was close to retirement is a superb piece of business.

Many think the Rams will be heading back to the NFL's penultimate game, and looking at their roster, its hard to argue. Despite losing Robert Woods to the Titans, the Rams picked up Allen Robinson from the Bears. The Rams also lost Von Miller to the Bills, but signed Bobby Wagner as a replacement.

The Rams are perfectly placed to repeat in 2022. Will they do it? It will be hard to bet against them.

