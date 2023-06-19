Sean McVay salary: How much will Rams head coach make in 2023?

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay will make $14 million in 2023. The Super Bowl-winning head coach is one of the best-paid coaches in the National Football League and for good reason.

McVay has his work cut out in 2023, as he will be tasked with rebuilding the Rams after a disappointing title defense in 2023.

Sean McVay has a brilliant offensive mind, arguably the best in the NFL. 2023 will be a pivotal year for the charismatic HC as he looks to prove that the 2022 season was a fluke.

Sean McVay's salary

According to Sportico, McVay makes $14 million annually, making him the third-highest-paid coach in all American sports. Only Bill Belichick ($20 million) and Pete Carroll ($15 million) earn more per year.

McVay got a hefty raise after leading the Rams to two Super Bowls and one championship in five years, completely turning around a struggling franchise.

McVay's previous contract paid him $8.5 million per year. This was signed in 2019, after leading the Rams to their first of two Super Bowls, which was a loss to the New England Patriots.

Sean McVay's NFL legacy

The superstar head coach is the youngest NFL head coach in the modern era. He attained that honor when he was hired by the Rams in 2017 at the age of 30. He is also the youngest head coach to win the Super Bowl, make multiple Super Bowl appearances, and be named the AP NFL Coach of the Year.

McVay has a 60–38 regular season record as the head coach of the Rams. He has a 7–3 postseason record as well. It makes for a 67–41 total record as the top boss of one of the league's most exciting franchises. His success in Los Angeles is credited with changing NFL hiring philosophies towards younger head coaches, also known as the "Sean McVay effect."

His success at the Rams has convinced NFL teams to give younger coaches a chance, and this change has come to stay. NFL teams now tend to look more towards younger offensive-minded coaches to be their head coaches, as opposed to coaches with defensive backgrounds or more experience.

The hiring and subsequent successes of Matt LaFleur, Zac Taylor, Kevin O'Connell, Mike McDaniel, and Kliff Kingsbury are solid examples of the "McVay effect" on full display.

