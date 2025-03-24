“Seattle should cheer him” - When Tyler Lockett made his feelings known about Russell Wilson’s return to face Seahawks

NFL veteran quarterback Russell Wilson is one of the biggest names in free agency. The star QB made a name for himself at the Seattle Seahawks before departing in 2022. Despite spending the first 10 seasons of his career at Seahawks, he did not experience a fairytale farewell.

After joining the Denver Broncos, he was set to face his first game against his former team in September. Hence, his return was highly anticipated, and the consensus was that he would get a mixed reception from fans and ex-teammates alike.

During an interview with ESPN in Sept. 2022, wide receiver Tyler Lockett said:

“I think that Seattle should cheer him on for everything that he's done -- help bring a Super Bowl to this community, all that different type of stuff. He's an amazing guy,” Lockett said.

Wilson expressed dissatisfaction while playing for the Seahawks, a team he led to two Super Bowls, winning one. He believed he could foster personal growth with another team and subtly indicated his discontent during his 2021 appearance on ‘The Dan Patrick Show’.

“You play this game to be the best in the world,” he added, “You know what I hate: I hate sitting there watching other guys play the game. There's nothing worse,” Wilson said.

Although he was right in assessing the situation, his decision and reasoning didn’t sit well with fans. However, Tyler Lockett showed empathy and support for Russell Wilson’s decision.

“You never want to see people leave, but you've got to understand that everybody has to do what's best for them, and that's what you have to be able to understand about this life is you have to cheer people on,” Lockett added.

Seattle Seahawks trade Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade

The Seahawks-Wilson saga concluded in 2022. The quarterback was traded to the Broncos in one of the blockbuster deals in NFL history, along with and a fourth-round pick. In return, Denver sent QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant, DE Shelby Harris, two first-round picks (2022 & 2023), two second-round picks (2022 & 2023), and a fifth-round pick in exchange.

Ironically, Seattle released Tyler Lockett earlier this month due to salary cap issues. Like Russell Wilson, he played 10 seasons for the Hawks before his exit.

