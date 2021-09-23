NFL Rumors: 3 players the Seattle Seahawks should consider at CB

The Seattle Seahawks entered the 2021-2022 NFL season with Super Bowl aspirations. With Russell Wilson at quarterback, they feel primed and ready to contend for the Lombardi Trophy.

But that feeling became a bit subdued after cornerback Tre Flowers' performance against the Titans.

John Glennon @glennonsports Per @NFLonCBS , Seahawks were 52-0 when leading by at least 15 points at home. 52-1 now after #Titans rally from 24-9 down in second half. Per @NFLonCBS , Seahawks were 52-0 when leading by at least 15 points at home. 52-1 now after #Titans rally from 24-9 down in second half.

During Sunday's overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Seattle Seahawks held a 15-point lead at halftime. But the Seattle Seahawks secondary began to struggle in the second half, particularly Flowers.

Most of Flowers' day was spent chasing the newly acquired Julio Jones. Jones presents a matchup problem for any cornerback as he is widely regarded as one of the best receivers in the game today, if not the best. Tre Flowers played softer coverage and allowed Jones four catches on six targets for 102 yards.

Looking at Tre Flowers' struggles, the Seahawks should consider trading for a cornerback. Let's take a look at three players that they should consider signing.

Three cornerbacks the Seattle Seahawks should consider signing

#1 - Richard Sherman

Free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman is no stranger to Pete Carroll's defensive scheme. As a mainstay in the Seattle Seahawks secondary for seven seasons and a member of the Legion of Boom, Sherman may have just what the Seahawks need at cornerback.

Sherman is a multiple-time All-Pro and is known for his tight press coverage skills. The veteran is a master at redirecting a receiver's route with his coverage.

#2 - Joe Haden

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden is a savvy veteran cornerback with 29 career interceptions over his 11-year career.

At almost six feet and 200 pounds, Haden is also known to use his physical traits to press receivers at the line of scrimmage, making it difficult for the receiver to run their routes.

Haden could provide the physicality that the Seattle Seahawks are missing at cornerback.

#3 - Desmond King

With Vernon Hargreaves III and Terrance Mitchell entrenched as the starting cornerbacks for the Houston Texans, trading for the team's nickel cornerback, Desmond King could pay dividends for the Seahawks.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Former Titans and Chargers CB Desmond King to the Texans on a one-year, $3.5 million deal, per @DrewJRosenhaus Former Titans and Chargers CB Desmond King to the Texans on a one-year, $3.5 million deal, per @DrewJRosenhaus.

King was an All-Pro in the 2018 NFL season for his play at defensive back and a punt returner. His coverage ability has improved tremendously since he was drafted in 2017.

Also Read

Desmond King is currently on a one-year deal with the Houston Texans, so this may be a good time for the Seattle Seahawks to swoop in and make a trade for one of the most productive young cornerbacks in the league.

In a division that features Matthew Stafford, Kyler Murray and Jimmy Garoppolo, it may be time for the Seattle Seahawks to make a trade for a cornerback before the trade deadline.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar