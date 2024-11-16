Seattle Seahawks injury report: Latest on Noah Fant, DK Metcalf, Abraham Lucas, and more for Week 11

The Seattle Seahawks enter their Week 11 game against the San Francisco 49ers knowing that their chances of making the playoffs could be at risk after losing five of their last six games. The Hawks must take down a Niners team that has defeated them six times in a row after their Week 10 bye if they want to avoid dropping lower in the NFC rankings.

Seattle will need all of its important players to perform at their highest level since they are playing a formidable team like the 49ers. In light of that, let's examine the team's injury situation.

Seahawks injury report for Week 11

A knee injury kept Seattle Seahawks top wide receiver DK Metcalf out of the last two games against the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams. It was expected that he would return following the bye week, and Metcalf has done just that, practicing fully during the week and no longer carrying any injury designation.

Metcalf's return is good news, but the Hawks will likely struggle at tight end this week with both Brady Russell (foot) and Noah Fant (groin) ruled out. Center Connor Williams has also been ruled out for Seattle for personal reasons.

Apart from those three players, all of the other players listed on the team's injury report this week—including offensive tackle Abraham Lucas, who has missed the entire season thus far because of a persistent knee issue—have been cleared to play.

Noah Fant injury update

Tight end Noah Fant will not play for the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers after also missing Week 9 before the bye because of a groin ailment. Noah was not available for any practice session this week, so it's not a surprise that he has been ruled out.

The Hawks will probably depend on AJ Barner and Pharaoh Brown to handle tight end duties on Sunday, as Brady Russell is also sidelined due to a leg ailment.

DK Metcalf injury update

Wide receiver DK Metcalf is healthy enough to play this week after missing the Seattle Seahawks’ last two games due to a knee injury, which is perhaps the best injury news for the team this week.

Up until Wednesday, Metcalf hadn't practiced with his teammates since suffering an MCL strain against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7. Then, on Thursday and Friday, he participated in two more full practice sessions.

Metcalf is not carrying any injury into the crucial Week 11 game against the 49ers and is expected to carry his normal workload in that game.

Abraham Lucas injury update

Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Abraham Lucas will return this week after missing the entire season thus far and a significant portion of last season due to a knee injury.

The Seahawks believed Lucas would be ready for training camp or preseason after he had knee surgery in the offseason, but he wasn't.

Lucas has been activated off injured reserve and is expected to suit up this week after participating in two full practices on Thursday and Friday.

