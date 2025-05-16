Seattle Seahawks schedule 2025: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

  • home icon
By Joshua Gillesby
Modified May 16, 2025 15:46 GMT
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks - Source: Imagn
The Seattle Seahawks roster will look extremely different in 2025. QB Geno Smith, WR Tyler Lockett, and WR DK Metcalf have all left the franchise. However, the team added QB Sam Darnold, QB Jalen Milroe, and WR Cooper Kupp this offseason, three players who can help the team next year and into the future.

The Seahawks had a fine 2024 regular season, one that saw them finish with a record of 10-7 and second in the NFC West division. Although the record was not terrible, the Seahawks had playoff aspirations prior to the season given the strength of the roster, however, fell short of those projections and did not qualify for the postseason.

By means of the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor, let's take a look at the Seahawks 2025 schedule in detail, and analyze a game-by-game projection as well.

Seattle Seahawks 2025 Schedule

Week 1 (September 7): vs. San Francisco 49ers at home, 4:05 PM ET

Week 2 (September 14): at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 PM ET

Week 3 (September 21): vs. New Orleans Saints at home, 4:05 PM ET

Week 4 (September 25): at Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 PM ET

Week 5 (October 5): vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home, 4:05 PM ET

Week 6 (October 12): at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 PM ET

Week 7 (October 20): vs. Houston Texans at home, 10:00 PM ET

Week 8: BYE

Week 9 (November 2): at Washington Commanders, 8:20 PM ET

Week 10 (November 9): vs. Arizona Cardinals at home, 4:05 PM ET

Week 11 (November 16): at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 PM ET

Week 12 (November 23): at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM ET

Week 13 (November 30): vs. Minnesota Vikings at home, 4:05 PM ET

Week 14 (December 7): at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 PM ET

Week 15 (December 14): vs. Indianapolis Colts at home, 4:25 PM ET

Week 16 (December 18): vs. Los Angeles Rams at home, 8:15 PM ET

Week 17 (TBD): at Carolina Panthers, time TBD

Week 18 (TBD): at San Francisco 49ers, time TBD

Seattle Seahawks 2025: Game-by-Game Prediction

Week 1: Seahawks vs. 49ers

Prediction: 29-15

Week 2: Seahawks at Steelers

Prediction: 16-15

Week 3: Seahawks vs. Saints

Prediction: 28-17

Week 4: Seahawks at Cardinals

Prediction: 14-15

Week 5: Seahawks vs. Buccaneers

Prediction: 27-30

Week 6: Seahawks at Jaguars

Prediction: 20-22

Week 7: Seahawks vs. Texans

Prediction: 15-14

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: Seahawks at Commanders

Prediction: 15-19

Week 10: Seahawks vs. Cardinals

Prediction: 26-16

Week 11: Seahawks at Rams

Prediction: 19-32

Week 12: Seahawks at Titans

Prediction: 33-15

Week 13: Seahawks vs. Vikings

Prediction: 28-31

Week 14: Seahawks at Falcons

Prediction: 38-20

Week 15: Seahawks vs. Colts

Prediction: 15-17

Week 16: Seahawks vs. Rams

Prediction: 24-21

Week 17: Seahawks at Panthers

Prediction: 26-23

Week 18: Seahawks at 49ers

Prediction: 18-15

Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor Tool
Seattle Seahawks' Predicted 2025 Regular-Season Record

Sportskeeda's Playoff Predictor projected that the Seahawks would finish the regular season with a record of 10-7, the same record as the 49ers and the Cardinals.

However, all three teams finished behind the Rams, who won the division with a record of 11-6. The Seahawks did not qualify for the playoffs in this simulation.

Joshua Gillesby

Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.

Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.

His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.

Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science.

