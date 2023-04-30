Seattle Seahawks Undrafted Free Agents Signings Tracker After 2023 NFL Draft

The Seattle Seahawks are widely considered one of the most successful teams during the 2023 NFL Draft due to their valuable haul of prospects. Just because the draft has officially concluded doesn't mean they're done adding talented young players to their roster. They can now turn their focus to signing undrafted free agents who went unselected in the 2023 NFL Draft.
All teams are free to sign any undrafted players immediately following the conclusion of the draft. They all become unrestricted free agents and are allowed to negotiate with any team that expresses interest in them. The Seattle Seahawks have been one of the most active teams during this process as they continue to make their roster stronger and younger.
Seattle Seahawks Undrafted Free Agents Signings
Here is a complete list of every undrafted free agent signed by the Seattle Seahawks following the 2023 NFL Draft:
- Holton Ahlers, QB, East Carolina Pirates
- Chris Smith, RB, Louisville Cardinals
- Jake Bobo, WR, UCLA Bruins
- Matt Landers, WR, Arkansas Razorbacks
- Tyjon Lindsey, WR, Oregon State Beavers
- John Hall, WR, Northwood Timberwolves
- Griffin Hebert, TE, Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
- Noah Gindorff, TE, North Dakota State Bison
- Kendall Randolph, OL, Alabama Crimson Tide
- Jonah Tavai, DL, San Diego State Aztecs
- Robert Cooper, DT, Florida State Seminoles
- MJ Anderson, DE, Iowa State Cyclones
- Cam Bright, LB, Washington Huskies
- Jonathan Sutherland, DB, Penn State Nittany Lions
- Arquon Bush, CB, Cincinnati Bearcats
- Lance Boykin, CB, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
- Chris Stoll, LS, Penn State Nittany Lions
Seattle Seahawks 2023 NFL Draft Picks
Here is the complete list of players selected by the Seahawks in the 2023 NFL Draft:
- Round 1, Pick 5 - Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois Fighting Illini
- Round 1, Pick 20 - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State Buckeyes
- Round 2, Pick 37 - Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn Tigers
- Round 2, Pick 52 - Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA Bruins
- Round 4, Pick 108 - Anthony Bradford, OG, LSU Tigers
- Round 4, Pick 123 - Cameron Young, DT, Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Round 5, Pick 151 - Mike Morris, DE, Michigan Wolverines
- Round 5, Pick 154 - Olusegun Oluwatimi, C, Michigan Wolverines
- Round 6, Pick 198 - Jerrick Reed II, S, New Mexico Lobos
- Round 7, Pick 237 - Kenny McIntosh, RB, Georgia Bulldogs
