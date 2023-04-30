Seattle Seahawks Undrafted Free Agents Signings Tracker After 2023 NFL Draft

The Seattle Seahawks are widely considered one of the most successful teams during the 2023 NFL Draft due to their valuable haul of prospects. Just because the draft has officially concluded doesn't mean they're done adding talented young players to their roster. They can now turn their focus to signing undrafted free agents who went unselected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

All teams are free to sign any undrafted players immediately following the conclusion of the draft. They all become unrestricted free agents and are allowed to negotiate with any team that expresses interest in them. The Seattle Seahawks have been one of the most active teams during this process as they continue to make their roster stronger and younger.

Seattle Seahawks Undrafted Free Agents Signings

Here is a complete list of every undrafted free agent signed by the Seattle Seahawks following the 2023 NFL Draft:

Holton Ahlers, QB, East Carolina Pirates

Chris Smith, RB, Louisville Cardinals

Jake Bobo, WR, UCLA Bruins

Matt Landers, WR, Arkansas Razorbacks

Tyjon Lindsey, WR, Oregon State Beavers

John Hall, WR, Northwood Timberwolves

Griffin Hebert, TE, Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Noah Gindorff, TE, North Dakota State Bison

Kendall Randolph, OL, Alabama Crimson Tide

Jonah Tavai, DL, San Diego State Aztecs

Robert Cooper, DT, Florida State Seminoles

MJ Anderson, DE, Iowa State Cyclones

Cam Bright, LB, Washington Huskies

Jonathan Sutherland, DB, Penn State Nittany Lions

Arquon Bush, CB, Cincinnati Bearcats

Lance Boykin, CB, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Chris Stoll, LS, Penn State Nittany Lions

Seattle Seahawks 2023 NFL Draft Picks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Roger Goodell at the 2023 NFL Draft

Here is the complete list of players selected by the Seahawks in the 2023 NFL Draft:

Round 1, Pick 5 - Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois Fighting Illini

Round 1, Pick 20 - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State Buckeyes

Round 2, Pick 37 - Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn Tigers

Round 2, Pick 52 - Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA Bruins

Round 4, Pick 108 - Anthony Bradford, OG, LSU Tigers

Round 4, Pick 123 - Cameron Young, DT, Mississippi State Bulldogs

Round 5, Pick 151 - Mike Morris, DE, Michigan Wolverines

Round 5, Pick 154 - Olusegun Oluwatimi, C, Michigan Wolverines

Round 6, Pick 198 - Jerrick Reed II, S, New Mexico Lobos

Round 7, Pick 237 - Kenny McIntosh, RB, Georgia Bulldogs

