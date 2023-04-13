Who is Holton Ahlers? 2023 NFL Draft QB literally a descendant of Viking Ragnar Lothbrok

Holton Ahlers is one of the many interesting quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL draft. Like every prospect each year entering the draft process, every part of Ahlers' life is being analyzed by teams. Scouts will always perform deep and detailed research on each player to determine if they are a proper fit for what they are looking for on draft day.

One way for NFL teams to get to know more about their prospects is by interviewing their coaches. Ahlers has been working with the quarterback academy QB Country as part of his draft preparation. In a recent story by SI, private coach and company founder David Morris discovered something amazing about Ahlers.

Apparently, Morris looked at Holton Ahlers during one of their sessions, noticing his massive frame at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, while also sporting blonde hair and blue eyes. Morris told Ahlers that he must have relatives that are true Vikings. His response revealed incredible information about him.

"Holton Ahlers laughed," according to the Sports Illustrated story. "As a matter of fact, Ahlers’s brother had just done an Ancestory.com search. He wasn’t just part Viking, he was Viking royalty, a bloodline descendant of Ragnar Lothbrok. Lothbrok nearly took out the Holy Roman Empire with just a pair of ships, according to legend.

"He was such a revered warrior that he had to be killed via a pit of venomous snakes. In the television show Vikings, a George Kittle-looking Lothbrok is portrayed by Travis Fimmel. 'Legit the greatest Viking of all time,' says Morris, a self-proclaimed Viking guy. 'It makes perfect sense. That’s kind of who he is.' "

Being a Viking could help Ahlers channel his inner Ragnar Lothbrok and conquer the NFL. The East Carolina Pirates quarterback has been gaining some momentum leading up to draft day as a potential late-round sleeper.

Holton Ahlers has shown pro potential ahead of 2023 NFL draft

According to coach David Morris of QB Country, Holton Ahlers has several NFL comparisons:

“'It doesn’t make a ton of sense to me that he’s under the radar,' says Morris, who added that Ahlers reminds him of a more mobile version of Cooper Rush, another client. Morris said that, in terms of readiness, Ahlers is 'right there' with fellow clients Sam Howell and Bailey Zappe, who may end up being the Commanders’ and Patriots’ starting quarterbacks in 2023."

Morris has worked with several quarterback prospects who have gone on to make a relative impact in the NFL. Cooper Rush, Sam Howell and Bailey Zappe each started games during the 2022 season. He believes Ahlers is just as good, if not better, than the three current NFL quarterbacks.

