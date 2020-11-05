In what should be America's "Game of the Week" on a Sunday night showdown, two hot teams will face each other in NFL Week 9. Seattle Seahawks will travel to take on the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills are coming of a close game against the New England Patriots, in which Cam Newton almost completed a comeback, but ended up fumbling the ball on the crucial drive. As for the Seahawks, they had somewhat of an easy win against the San Francisco 49ers, who lost Jimmy Garappolo mid game.

Seattle Seahawks vs Buffalo Bills Head-to-Head

The Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills have met each other just 13 times in the past. Seattle currently leads the series with an 8-5 record.

The teams last faced each other back in 2016, when the Seahawks won at home, 31-25. Keep in mind that it was a Josh Allen-less era for the Bills.

Seattle Seahawks form guide in the league: W W W W W L W

Buffalo Bills form guide in the league: W W W W L L W W

Seattle Seahawks vs Buffalo Bills Team News

The Seattle Seahawks had been dealing with several injuries in the backfield last week. They were without both Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde. Coming into Week 9, Hyde is likely to be out again, but Carson's status is questionable and he has a chance to play against the Bills. Another player to look out for is safety Jamal Adams, who could return this week and would be a big boost for the defense.

Jamal Adams "is full-go" today, Pete Carroll said. #Seahawks — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) November 4, 2020

Buffalo Bills' head coach Sean McDermott said on Wednesday that center Mitch Morse and safety Micah Hyde are both in the concussion protocol. Their status for Sunday is questionable, but do not be surprised if they are active on Sunday. They were limited in practice on Wednesday, which is a good sign for them to play.

Star tight end Dawson Knox is still in COVID protocol and will not be playing this week either.

Seattle Seahawks vs Buffalo Bills Projected Starters

Seattle Seahawks:

QB: Russell Wilson

RB: Chris Carson (Q), Carlos Hyde (Q), DeeJay Dallas

WR: Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, David Moore

TE: Greg Olsen

Most passing first downs by a QB:

1. Joe Burrow - 130

2. Matt Ryan - 127

3. Patrick Mahomes - 117

4. Tom Brady - 113

5. Russell Wilson - 107https://t.co/TleXS4koCW — ProFootballReference (@pfref) November 4, 2020

Buffalo Bills:

QB: Josh Allen

RB: Devin Singletary

WR: Stefon Diggs, John Brown (Q), Cole Beasley

TE: Tyler Kroft

Seattle Seahawks vs Buffalo Bills Prediction

This is a tough one to call. We are seeing MVP performances by Wilson and Allen this season, but it will all come down to the defense by both teams.

Considering that the Seattle Seahawks' defense statistically ranks last in the league and the Buffalo Bills rank 16th, Allen is at a much bigger advantage to be able to light the Seahawks on fire.

The Seahawks are allowed 358.7 passing yards per game currently, which is the most in the league. However, they are ranked 9th in rushing yards allowed per game, which could cause issues with the ground game for Devin Singletary.

The Buffalo Bills have to contain Lockett and Metcalf in order to prevent Wilson from throwing four or more touchdowns on them. Allen will be able to take care of the rest for the team to get them to 7-2.

Prediction: Buffalo Bills to win a tough game.