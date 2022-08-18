Seattle Seahawks vs. Chicago Bears: odds, preview, & prediction | NFL preseason 2022

The Seattle Seahawks will play host to the Chicago Bears to kick off the second week of the NFL Preseason. With the departure of Russell Wilson, head coach Pete Carroll has a quarterback competition on his hands. Geno Smith and Drew Lock were successful in last week's game, and they will continue to try to make their case to start the regular season opener.

If you want betting action on this game, you've come to the right place. Below, you will find a brief preview of each team, followed by a prediction for the game.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Chicago Bears preview: Back the Seahawks at home

Seattle Seahawks preview

Seattle will put their focus on two quarterbacks in tonight's game. Geno Smith and Drew Lock will take most of, if not all, the snaps for the offensive unit tonight. This is an advantage for them because both of these players are treating this game like a regular season game. They are ready to perform and make their cases to lead this team in the future.

The defense will look to do much better than last week, where the Steelers hung 32 points on them. Look for the defense to buckle their chinstraps and prepare for a physical gameplan from the Bears.

A player to look out for is Deejay Dallas, who had an excellent performance last week. Look for the motivated Seattle squad to perform well in front of their home crowd.

Chicago Bears preview

The Chicago Bears are in a completely different situation regarding the quarterback position.

The Chicago Bears are in a completely different situation regarding the quarterback position. Justin Fields is their starter and the hopeful future of the franchise. He should make a small appearance in this game, but it should be brief as they don't want to risk a freak injury.

The Bears offense will look to run the ball effectively behind Khalil Herbert, who had an excellent breakout season last year.

The Bears defense played well in the second half last week, but the Chiefs starters had a lot of success. Look for the Bears defense to struggle against two motivated quarterbacks competing for the starting spot.

The key to victory for the Bears is to keep this a low-scoring affair and be effective in the run game.

Pick/Prediction: Seahawks -3.5 (-110)

We're going to back the home team here. The main reason this seems to be a great value bet is the fact that they have the advantage in quarterback play.

Both Drew Lock and Geno Smith should perform well. The defense will look to stop the run and make the Bears beat them through the air; they should be up for the task. Let's go, Hawks!

