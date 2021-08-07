Second- and third-year NFL players ready to break out in 2021: Defense edition

Once again, we've reached the part of the offseason where there are few transactions or otherwise important moves to analyze around the NFL. So, I took the time to put on the tape of players from the 2019 and 2020 drafts to identify which of them are bound to break out this season.

To avoid subjective interpretation of which players are eligible, I've selected players who haven't made a Pro Bowl or All-Pro appearance so far, or players who are generally considered one of the top talents at their position already, like a Quinnen Williams or Darnell Savage.

To go along with that, players who have reached double-digit sacks or tackles for loss, or led their team in another major category, are excluded.

Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates like Antoine Winfield and Jeremy Chinn did not qualify, Derrick Brown may not be in position to rack up big numbers, but he was already dominant for stretches in the middle of that Panthers defense this past season, and Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons was too obvious for me, since he was my number two overall prospect a year ago and should be in a much better position to make plays in a more defined role.

Just like the offensive edition, two of the first three players mentioned here were selected in the middle of the first round, but the other six names all went on day two or later.

I also added a few names at the end of the list, so make sure to check those out. I also just uploaded a video on the key position battles at NFL training camp.

