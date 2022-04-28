Shailene Woodley posts cryptic IG story about 'Grief' days after Aaron Rodgers split

According to reports, Aaron Rodgers and girlfriend Shailene Woodley have called time on their relationship. The two have long been linked as an item and there were whispers during the 2021 season that the two had split.

Woodley recently posted a message on Instagram about grief that many believe is about her breakup with the Green Bay Packers' quarterback. Here's the message posted by Woodley:

“Grief expressed out loud for someone we have lost, or a country or home lost, is in itself the greatest praise we could ever give them. Grief is praise, because it is the natural way love honors what it misses. Seeing grief in this way helps us respect what we are going through, rather than being mired in shame and discouragement on top of the paint we already feel."

While neither side has confirmed or denied these rumors, fans of the quarterback and actress are left to speculate for themselves.

Will the Green Bay Packers draft a WR for Aaron Rodgers in the upcoming NFL Draft?

Tonight, the 2022 NFL Draft will commence and continue for three days. There are 32 NFL teams that will look forward to drafting players that they believe will help them progress next season.

To recap, last year's NFL Draft saw several quarterbacks selected in the first round, including Trevor Lawrence, Mac Jones and Justin Fields.

The Green Bay Packers do not have a need at this position as they have the reigning NFL MVP, Aaron Rodgers.

But the team does have one glaring weakness, which is the receiver position. This offseason they traded All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for a bevy of draft selections.

Las Vegas sends back a 1st round pick, potentially more picks and a player. Sources: The #Raiders are in the final stages of trading for #Packers star WR Davante Adams, who receives a new contract that makes him the highest paid WR in the NFL. A blockbuster.Las Vegas sends back a 1st round pick, potentially more picks and a player. Sources: The #Raiders are in the final stages of trading for #Packers star WR Davante Adams, who receives a new contract that makes him the highest paid WR in the NFL. A blockbuster.Las Vegas sends back a 1st round pick, potentially more picks and a player. Davante Adams get a new contract worth $141.25M over 5 years, source say. He gets an average of $28.25 average. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu… Davante Adams get a new contract worth $141.25M over 5 years, source say. He gets an average of $28.25 average. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu…

The Packers also lost receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown to the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears, respectively. With the team now without a bonafied number one option, the Packers must surely draft a receiver in the 2022 NFL Draft.

It is widely believed that Green Bay will draft a receiver in the first-round of the NFL Draft tonight. The Packers have 11 total picks with two in each of the first, second and fourth rounds.

It is very likely that they will draft more than one receiver in this draft, which is laden with top-tier receivers. Their first pick in round one is at 22 but they could trade up to take a receiver such as Jameson Williams from the University of Alabama or his teammate John Metchie.

PFF @PFF The best receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft per @PFF_Mike The best receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft per @PFF_Mike 🔥 https://t.co/IGJRWkrGcU

Each has the speed to trouble defenses, a necessity in today's NFL. They may also choose to remain at 22 and take the best receiver available on the board at that time.

Regardless of their draft strategy, it seems like a given that the Packers will work to draft receivers for Aaron Rodgers to have a fighting chance next season.

